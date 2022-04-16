UNIVERSE ISLAND & ITS $UIM TOKENS: Listing on April 18th ’22.

Universe Island

KINGSTOWN, ST. VINCENT & THE GRENADINES, April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universe Island has scheduled the listing of the $UIM Tokens for 18th April 2022 at PancakeSwap. The launch of the beta version of the game and the NFT marketplace that allows staking will follow soon after.

UIM token is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain and serves as the primary in-game currency of Universe Island. It can be staked to get heaps of benefits and rewards. Token holders can stake to participate in the governance of the UIM ecosystem as well as be eligible for special monthly NFT airdrops. Players also will get a chance to activate lootboxes and get access to the Whitelist to buy land and much more after 6 months of staking. The key to better rewards here is- the more you hold, the better the rewards!

$UIM Tokens and its Utility:

UIM tokens can be staked to be rewarded with NFT cards as mentioned above or used for trading at the NFT marketplace with no additional fees. These NFT cards provide unique power ups for characters and can also be displayed on the Metaverse Gallery or viewed on characters with the AR Technology implemented by Universe Island.

UIM tokens could also be used for in-app purchases or withdrawn on chain.

All in all, Universe Island has done its share to revolutionise the P2E mobile gaming while incorporating the classic 1vs1 TPP shooting experience along with the NFT implementation. If you have a mobile and want to try something unlike anything you have seen before then Universe Island could be something you don’t want to miss out on! See you in the Metaverse!





Media Contact:

Website: https://universeisland.games/

E-mail: admin@universeisland.games

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_UNIVERSEISLAND

Telegram: https://t.me/UNIVERSEISLAND

CONTACT: UNIVERSE ISLAND admin at universeisland.games



