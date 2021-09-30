U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.02
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.60
    +34.70 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.69 (+3.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1582
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3474
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2400
    -0.7190 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,454.88
    +2,416.80 (+5.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.35
    -3.09 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Universe Language Translates Chancellor Angela Merkel’s U.S. Visit

Universe Language
·2 min read

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In July 2021, Angela Merkel made her last visit to the United States as a German chancellor, which included visits with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and several other government officials.

Universe Language, a diversified language translation and interpretation company founded in 2005, was selected to provide interpretation services for this high-profile appearance. Services included conference interpretation equipment, remote captioning, and bridge systems to integrate in-person attendees with remote captioners and viewers, including both German and English language media outlets.

This event not only involved high-profile clients, but also required services to be available for in-person attendees, while also managing remote services for media outlets and people viewing the program via streaming services. Additionally, there were strict U.S. Secret Service and German clearance, security and access requirements, as well as all safety precautions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic that Universe Language needed to account for.

Universe Language was selected to interpret this visit because of its deep expertise with hybrid events and integrations, which bridge in-person and virtual environments.

Since the main task for this event was to ensure a successful “hybrid” approach, Universe Language used a proprietary remote captioner called a hybrid bridge system, meaning that services were delivered in-person (in an auditorium) and from a distance (remote captioning). Both services needed to be executed flawlessly and easily so that people attending the meetings, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as people viewing the program online via streaming services all had a seamless experience.

In addition, technical challenges needed to be accounted for when merging virtual and physical environments including transmission lag time. Broadcast streams normally have a delay of up to 30 seconds due to the time the video and the audio data takes to travel from the place where it is captured to the streaming outlet. Universe Language has perfected minimizing lag times so that the language interpretation and the captioning are synchronized to what is being seen on screen, making the program, interpretation and captioning flow coherently and seamlessly.

Very few conference interpretation and captioning outlets attempt to work in both on-site and remote environments simultaneously, and even fewer are able to do it successfully. Universe Language has been perfecting these systems since the advent of COVID-19 and now has the expertise to set them up confidently at permanent venues as well as for short-term events. In fact, according to Carlos Solis, head of technology at Universe Language, “helping train the audio visual, streaming and broadcasting companies was one of my favorite parts of Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit. Since they had never worked in a hybrid environment before, I enjoyed sharing the latest technologies and best practices to make it a successful event”.

https://www.universelanguage.com/

Contact:
Giovanna Serrano
1-888-731-7609


Recommended Stories

  • UN shocked by Ethiopia's decision to expel top officials

    The expulsions follow concerns raised by the UN about aid reaching the war-torn Tigray region.

  • Ethiopia expels 7 UN officials after Tigray famine warning

    Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday it will expel seven United Nations officials after a senior UN official warned that thousands of people in war-torn Tigray were likely experiencing government-caused famine, according to Reuters.Why it matters: The ministry accused the seven officials, including the head of the UN's Children's Fund and the head of its Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Office, of "meddling" in internal affairs and said they have 72 hours to leave the country

  • Plan approved to sell collapsed condo property to UAE outfit

    A plan to possibly sell the South Florida property where the collapse of a condo building killed 98 people to a United Arab Emirates-based developer was endorsed Thursday by a Florida judge. Under the plan, the almost 2-acre (0.8-hectare), oceanfront property would be purchased for $120 million in cash by East Oceanside Development. At the same time, an attorney appointed to manage the interests of Champlain Towers South will continue to market the Surfside property, and an auction will be held if competitive bidders emerge willing to pay a higher price.

  • U.S. Olympic swimmer Klete Keller pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol riot case

    Klete Keller, a former Olympic swimmer who won two gold medals for the United States, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Keller admitted to obstructing an official proceeding, after prosecutors agreed to drop six other criminal charges they brought against him in February. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in the District of Columbia accepted Keller's guilty plea at a court hearing.

  • House Panel Subpoenas Organizers Of Jan. 6 Trump Rally

    11 officials who helped plan rallies in support of Donald Trump have been subpoenaed.

  • Panel probing U.S. Capitol riot issues subpoenas to Trump rally organizers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Wednesday it had issued subpoenas to organizers of events and rallies leading up to the attack on the seat of government, as it broadened its inquiry. The committee said the subpoenas were sent to 11 people, including leaders of Women for America First, a group that hosted the "Save America Rally" on Jan. 6, where then-President Donald Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol, urging them "to show strength." More than 600 people have been charged with taking part in the violence, which followed Republican Trump's rally speech repeating his false claims that his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.

  • U.S. labor board official says college athletes are 'employees'

    The top lawyer at the agency that enforces U.S. labor laws said on Wednesday that many college athletes are their schools' employees, effectively inviting players to take steps to unionize. National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo in a memo said her office would bring complaints against colleges that interfere with players' organizing efforts or assert that athletes are not employees protected by federal labor law. Abruzzo, an appointee of U.S. President Joe Biden, said players are schools' employees because they provide services that generate profits and schools control the players' athletic activities.

  • How The Entire Biden Agenda Suddenly Reached The Brink Of Collapse

    Congress’ many crises, explained.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- already one of the biggest names in video games -- got a bit bigger this morning when the company announced it has landed a new partner for its Nvidia GeForce NOW online gaming service. In today's press release, Nvidia says Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) will make its "hit games" and Apex Legends available on Nvidia's cloud gaming service. This is good news for Nvidia, which last year lost multiple high-profile partners after it declined to strike revenue-sharing deals with them -- and as some of its partners struck out on their own to develop independent online gaming systems.

  • Netflix Stock Hits an All-Time High. Here’s What All the Excitement Is About.

    The rally seems to be driven by Netflix's continued commitment to aggressively drive the creation of compelling new content—and a push into mobile videogaming.

  • Kylie Jenner slammed for 'terrible,' 'paper-thin' swimsuit line: 'Don't even get me started'

    Kylie Jenner is facing backlash from fans after launching her eponymous swim line on Sept. 17.

  • Review: Craig's Bond exits in big, brash 'No Time to Die'

    The 25th James Bond adventure is finally hitting screens a year and a half after its originally scheduled April 2020 release date, and is central to Hollywood’s hopes of luring pandemic-weary audiences back into movie theaters. Moviegoers certainly get a lot of Bond for their buck in Daniel Craig’s fifth and final adventure as the suave but by now battered secret agent. The coronavirus does not trouble James Bond’s world in “No Time to Die.”

  • Sofia Vergara goes fully nude to celebrate National Coffee Day

    Sofia Vergara's caffeine intake is apparently at an all-time high.

  • Dakota Johnson Wore Lingerie on the Red Carpet — Again

    This time, she conquered the corset trend.

  • Netflix buys indie studio Night School, prepares for video game streaming war

    Can the streaming giant take on Microsoft, Sony and others?

  • Shakira Says Her Handbag Was Stolen by ‘Gang’ of Wild Boars in Barcelona

    Reuters/Mike BlakeShakira has accused a “gang” of wild boars of stealing her handbag and her phone while she was casually strolling through a Barcelona park.The pop star shared the extraordinary anecdote on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, explaining that she was walking with her son, Milan, when the pack of angry hogs confronted them and snatched her bag away. The 44-year-old held aloft the destroyed handbag after proudly explaining to her fans how she managed to wrestle it back from the pig

  • Facebook has taken 'Big Tobacco's playbook' and 'weaponized childhood vulnerabilities': senator

    Facebook's head of global safety faced tough questioning from senators during a hearing on the impact Instagram has on teens.

  • Paul Oakenfold album to launch on Cardano network

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is working closely with EDM DJ Paul Oakenfold to release his new album ‘Zombie Lobster’ on the Cardano network, including the cover art, songs, and sleeve notes.

  • Ana de Armas Flaunts Her Bond Girl Bod In A Racy High-Slit Plunging Gown

    Ana de Armas shows off toned legs and arms in a high-slit plunging velvet gown at the 'No Time To Die' premiere. She trained for five hours a day for the role.

  • Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young React to Christina Haack’s Engagement

    "Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Joshua Hall. The couple announced their relationship in June 2021.