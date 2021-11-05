U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,712.84
    +32.78 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,449.77
    +325.54 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,023.92
    +83.61 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,438.50
    +36.07 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.33
    +1.52 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.90
    +8.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1530
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4770
    -0.0470 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3466
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5800
    -0.1700 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,337.45
    -495.27 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,523.25
    -16.77 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.36
    +26.45 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.57
    -182.80 (-0.61%)
     

Universities Space Research Association Admitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

·5 min read

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) today announced the admission of Universities Space Research Association (USRA) as an Observer Non-Governmental Organization (NGO). The decision was announced by the COP Bureau at the 26th Summit of the UNFCCC, hosted by the City of Glasgow, Scotland, between 31 October and 12 November 2021, under the presidency of the United Kingdom, in partnership with Italy.

A USRA delegation was warmly applauded by the delegates at COP26 when it joined the council chamber for the first time as an official observer.

Dr. Tomohiro Oda, Senior Scientist at USRA's Earth from Space Institute and a lead member of the COP26 delegation, noted that "USRA joins to support the UNFCCC process at a pivotal moment, particularly as a growing number of governments worldwide have come to acknowledge the widespread call for rapid man-made greenhouse gas emissions and its cascading impacts to underserved communities worldwide." Dr. Oda, who oversees USRA's greenhouse gas emissions modeling and monitoring activities, thanked the COP Bureau for unanimously agreeing to grant membership and acknowledging USRA's efforts to "provide valuable data and expertise at a critical time when countries must set out ambitious goals for ending their contribution to climate change under the Paris Agreement."

USRA's leading role in fostering cooperation for climate change mitigation and disaster risk reduction

The COP26 Bureau also acknowledged USRA's leading role in fostering cooperation in science and technology for climate change mitigation and disaster risk reduction, including engagements with various member states and national research programs, including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the U.S. Global Change Research Program, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the National Institutes for Environmental Studies (NIES). USRA has worked with these entities, as well as local, national, and international NGOs, to advance the science that responds to urgent sustainable development challenges across climate, disasters, and energy systems.

Dr. Miguel Román, Program Director of USRA's Earth from Space Institute noted, "Since the early days of the UNFCCC, organizations like USRA have been actively engaged in the use of Earth Science data and information products to track the quantity and distribution of global greenhouse gas emissions while also assessing the impacts of disasters on vulnerable populations." Dr. Román also stated that "USRA's contributions in such diverse areas as earth systematic missions, global modeling and assimilation, and capacity building and training, have all contributed to a wide range of high-priority topics related to Article 2 of the UNFCCC," allowing stakeholders to make informed decisions on pressing global issues with unparalleled results.

As an example, USRA researchers have been pioneers in the creation of high-quality global datasets to assist national and local governments in adopting goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A joint US-Japan initiative led by USRA, the Open-source Data Inventory for Anthropogenic CO2 (ODIAC) project, has advanced the use of Earth Observations to support monitoring of the global compliance of greenhouse gas emissions reduction commitments. The monitoring approach can help both country- and sub-national levels. This includes city and town governments that have committed to increasing local focus on climate change under global networks of climate actions, such as the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group and the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy.

Membership enables USRA to effectively contribute to international coordination efforts

USRA scientists are also leading a wide range of translational synthesis activities to understand the complex human and environmental processes and interactions that shape our world, including co-leading efforts in partnership with NASA, JAXA, and the European Space Agency (ESA) to understand the interconnections between Climate, Society, and COVID-19. As noted in a recent World Economic Forum report "Space for Net Zero," satellite-derived data indicate that lockdowns and other social distancing measures implemented in response to the pandemic have led to temporary reductions in CO2 emissions from human activities. "By being admitted as an NGO observer organization, USRA can more effectively and formally contribute to these international coordination efforts in a time of need, helping increase awareness of research gaps and capacity challenges while expanding knowledge beyond traditional academic and scientific disciplines," said Dr. Román.

USRA's involvement in the UNFCCC and future COP meetings also benefits from the diverse perspectives of its 114-Member Universities.

Dr. George Hurtt, Professor & Associate Chair of the Department of Geographical Sciences at the University of Maryland virtually joined USRA's COP26 delegation: "I am delighted to celebrate two events: USRA's NGO observer status and, by extension, the invitation to its member universities to actively contribute to the UNFCCC process. By having a seat at the table, universities can promote transparency and accountability, providing governments with a shared understanding of what can and needs to be achieved, including credible and consistent data on emissions and future climate scenarios," said Prof. Hurtt.

About USRA
Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities, and conducts other major research and educational programs. USRA engages the university community and employs in-house scientific leadership, innovative research and development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu

PR Contact:
Suraiya Farukhi, Ph.D.
sfarukhi@usra.edu
443-812-6945 (cell)

Universities Space Research Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universities Space Research Ass)
Universities Space Research Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universities Space Research Ass)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universities-space-research-association-admitted-to-the-united-nations-framework-convention-on-climate-change-301417607.html

SOURCE Universities Space Research Association

Recommended Stories

  • Delicious Ways to Use Up All Those Extra Eggs in Your Fridge

    Go ahead and put a dent in your egg surplus.

  • Why Tesla Stock Continues to Run

    Passage of a Build Back Better bill may not benefit Tesla EV customers, but that doesn't mean it won't benefit Tesla.

  • Exxon warns some assets may be at risk for impairment due to climate change

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday said for the first time in a securities filing that some of its oil and gas properties may face impairment due to climate change. The largest U.S. oil company's board will test assets for climate impairments "in the context of overall enterprise risk" during the annual asset review by its board of directors. Exxon's 12-member board was overhauled in May with three new directors in a proxy battle that weighed heavily on the company's past failure to address climate change.

  • Is Bloom Energy Stock a Buy?

    Fuel cell maker Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is entering the hydrogen market through two new offerings. Let's take a closer look at what is fueling enthusiasm in this clean energy company. Bloom Energy is in the right market at the right time.

  • Exclusive: Billionaire Carl Icahn speaks about future of riverfront scrapyard site, impasse with mayor's office

    The Business Journal spoke with Icahn, the 85-year-old chairman of Icahn Enterprises, from his home in Miami. They are his first public remarks about the scrapyard property's fate.

  • Oil and gas are a ‘subprime carbon bubble’ worth $22 trillion: Al Gore

    Being caught wrongfooted on the transition to renewable energy will be a painful blunder for investors. In fact, the traditional fossil-fuel market is a bubble, former Vice President Al Gore said at the Glasgow climate summit Wednesday.

  • BP Is in Talks to Buy North Sea Oil Field Stake From JX Nippon

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc is in talks to buy JX Nippon Exploration and Production Ltd.’s stake in the North Sea Andrew Area oil and gas fields, according to people with knowledge of the matter, reversing an earlier plan to sell its own holding.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With It‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Plat

  • Testing May Take Awhile, but Gene Therapy Is Poised to Tackle Mass Diseases

    Biotechs and big pharma companies are targeting diabetes, cardiovascular problems, and even wrinkles. This is one opportunity where it pays to be patient.

  • NextEra Eyes Offshore New Jersey Wind-Power Transmission Lines

    (Bloomberg) -- NextEra Energy Inc. wants to build transmission lines off the New Jersey coast that will carry electricity from wind turbines ashore.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudThe comp

  • Investors Should Prepare as Climate Policies Gear Up. There Are a Lot of Choices.

    A transition to cleaner energy brings with it volatility. Getting the right portfolio for the times is challenging, particularly since there’s a diverse set of strategies, which is expanding fast. Here are some options.

  • Federal judge quashes Bezos' lawsuit against NASA over SpaceX contract

    A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin against NASA over the agency’s decision to award a lunar lander contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX earlier this year. The dismissal of the complaint brings to a close a months-long saga over the Human Landing System program, a NASA initiative to facilitate the design of a lunar landing system that could return humans to the moon in 2024. When NASA announced that it had chosen SpaceX -- and only SpaceX -- to develop the lander at a cost of $2.9 billion, Blue Origin began its protest.

  • China's Wind Giants Hatch Plans to Muscle In on U.S., Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese turbine makers have made their local wind power market the biggest in the world with a scorching pace of installations. Now, those giants want to take a larger slice of burgeoning global demand. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentI

  • Billionaire Tom Steyer: This type of bitcoin venture is a ‘disaster’ for the environment

    Tom Steyer, a hedge fund billionaire and environmental advocate, described bitcoin as a "huge user of electricity," noting that the crytpcorrency will remain an environmental threat as long as the energy grid depends on fossil fuels.

  • Global Water Utilities Could Cut GHG Emissions by 50%, At Low to No Cost

    New Paper Outlines Steps to Accelerate Sector’s Progress Toward Zero-Carbon Future

  • Ford to retire $5 billion in high-interest debt, issue green bonds

    Ford Motor Co said it plans to retire up to $5 billion in high-interest debt and tap into the fast-growing market for "green" bonds to help it finance new electric vehicles and expand credit to customers with lower scores. Ultimately, the automaker aims to regain an investment grade rating for itself and Ford Credit, its captive financing arm, which in turn would lower the cost of future borrowing. Ford expects initially to offer a $1 billion green bond at 3.5% to 4% interest, to replace some of the high-coupon bonds and to supplement the zero-interest convertible debt it issued earlier this year.

  • Best Energy ETFs for Q1 2022

    Energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) invest primarily in stocks of natural gas, oil, and alternative energy companies. The securities within an energy ETF's portfolio include major companies such as Enbridge Inc.

  • Blue Origin loses lunar lander lawsuit; NASA says SpaceX work will resume ASAP

    A federal judge today rejected Blue Origin’s challenge to a $2.9 billion contract that NASA awarded to SpaceX for building the lunar lander destined to carry astronauts to the moon. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space venture had argued that NASA gave overly wide leeway to SpaceX in advance of the contract award in April — but Judge Richard Hertling of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims rejected Blue Origin’s arguments. His opinion was sealed, pending a Nov. 18 conference to discuss which details nee

  • California woman survives bear attack inside Lake Tahoe cabin

    Laurel-Rose Von Hoffmann-Curzi suffered injuries to her face, chest and arms when a bear mauled her and she had to receive dozens of stitches, CBS station KPIX-TV reports.

  • WEC Energy ending coal use, will shift newer Oak Creek units to natural gas by 2035

    Three months after WEC Energy executives said they were exploring the feasibility of adding natural gas capabilities at the company’s newer Oak Creek coal-fired plants, the company announced a plan to eliminate coal as an energy source by 2035.

  • José Andrés Announces $1 Billion Climate Fund Using Jeff Bezos’s Money

    (Bloomberg) -- On Nov. 5, World Central Kitchen announced the launch of a $1 billion Climate Disaster Fund. The fund was created to help the nonprofit respond to environmental crises around the world with both immediate disaster relief as well as longer term solutions and will be allocated over the next decade.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking th