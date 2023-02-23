U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,012.32
    +21.27 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.91
    +108.82 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,590.40
    +83.33 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.09
    +13.42 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.65
    +0.26 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.32
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0599
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    -0.0440 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6110
    -0.2510 (-0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,882.02
    -189.21 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.51
    -10.62 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

University of Alberta School of Business Closes the Market

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Melanie Tymoficuk, Work Integrated Learning Officer with Careers & Work Integrated Learning, and Chris Lynch, Senior Director with the Masters & Professsional Programs Office, University of Alberta, along with the University of Alberta School of Business MBA Candidates, joined Todd Hargarten, Head of Client Relationship Management, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate the School's successful Toronto Finance Career Trek.

The Alberta School of Business is one of the world's leading institutions of business education and research.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/23/c8135.html

Recommended Stories