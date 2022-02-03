U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,507.89
    -81.49 (-1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,272.90
    -356.43 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,025.79
    -391.76 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.31
    -27.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.51
    +0.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.35 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    +0.0129 (+1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8340
    +0.0680 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8660
    +0.4160 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,789.33
    -678.98 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.59
    -4.46 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

The University of Arizona Global Campus Announces New Provost

·3 min read

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) announced that Sarah B. Steinberg, Ed.D., has been named Provost and Senior Vice President at UAGC. UAGC President Paul Pastorek announced the appointment this week.

UACG Horizontal Logo (PRNewsfoto/University of Arizona Global Campus)
UACG Horizontal Logo (PRNewsfoto/University of Arizona Global Campus)

"My goal is to help UAGC become the 'go-to institution' for best practices in adult learning..." Dr. Steinberg said.

Dr. Steinberg joined the University in 2018 as a consultant to leadership at the former Ashford University on KPI metrics. Since April 2021, Steinberg has served as Chief of Staff in the UAGC Office of the President and continued in that role as she began serving as the Interim Provost in early January 2022.

"Dr. Steinberg's academic experience and leadership throughout the years – in tandem with her commitment to identifying and implementing contemporary solutions to providing high quality educational opportunities for our students – made her the ideal choice," President Pastorek said. "I invited her to be the Provost and was delighted when she accepted – evidence of her loyalty to UAGC and her enthusiasm for the mission of the University. I look forward to continue working with Dr. Steinberg to make UAGC the best source for our students in pursuing their educational goals and objectives."

An adjunct faculty member at the University of Pennsylvania and Georgetown University, and long-time executive leader in online and adult education, Steinberg has had a passion throughout her career for higher education. Prior to joining UAGC, she served in numerous leadership roles at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. During her tenure of 20 years, Steinberg advanced into central leadership roles as Senior Associate Dean, Vice Provost for Student Affairs, and Executive Vice Provost for Online and Graduate Part-time Education.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Steinberg as Provost at UAGC. She brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling online universities and is focused on exceptional academic experiences for students," Dr. Nivine Megahed, Chair of the UAGC Board of Directors, said. "Dr. Steinberg has the ability to attract, retain, and develop the academic talent that is so vital to the institution, coupled with broad knowledge of the operations of the entire academic enterprise."

In 2014, Steinberg founded a nationally recognized higher education consulting firm, Frogstone Strategies, specializing in advising leaders of adult and online education. She has been an advisor to university presidents and other senior leaders on strategic planning issues related to the rapidly expanding field of professional and continuing education online and onsite.

"I am particularly focused on leveraging faculty engagement and technology as a means of guiding our students toward successful completion of their educational goals," Dr. Steinberg said. "At UAGC, we have the experience and expertise throughout the organization to be best in class and exemplars in the higher ed community for supporting and embracing our students in a personalized fashion. My goal is to help UAGC become the 'go-to institution' for best practices in adult learning at scale."

Steinberg received her Doctorate in Higher Education Management from the University of Pennsylvania; an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Northwestern University; and a B.S. and Master's in Civil Engineering from Cornell University.

About University of Arizona Global Campus
The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-university-of-arizona-global-campus-announces-new-provost-301475117.html

SOURCE University of Arizona Global Campus

Recommended Stories

  • ‘My husband refuses to pay my student loans.’ His reason? I took out the loans before we were together. Is there some loophole to get him to pay?

    Question: I am married but unemployed, and my husband refuses to pay my student loans, which I had before we were dating. Need help repaying student loans or other debt? Answer: The short answer, at least in your case, is this: In general, since you took out the loans before you were married, “there’s no loophole and your husband isn’t legally responsible for your debt,” says Leslie H. Tayne, financial attorney and founder of the Tayne Law Group.

  • "I Wish It Was Porn Because That Would've Been Less Embarrassing": People Share The Weirdest Things They've Seen Confiscated In Class

    "I took a vape from a student who said that his mom gave it to him for 'allergies.'"View Entire Post ›

  • 529 college plan benefits are 'the eighth wonder of the world'

    It’s never too early to start funding a 529 college savings plan for your kids, according to one expert.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled 16% in January

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stumbled out of the gates in 2022, plunging 16.3% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. NextEra Energy named John Ketchum its president and CEO, succeeding longtime CEO Jim Robo. Ketchum is a 19-year NextEra veteran, currently serving as the CEO of its energy resources segment.

  • Female teacher has charges of sex with student dismissed by marrying him

    Marital privilege means that the student cannot be compelled to testify against teacher – making it very difficult to prove case in court

  • FBI Identifies 6 Minors as Persons of Interest in Bomb Threats to HBCUs

    The mystery of who’s behind the multiple bomb threats towards HBCUs in the last month could be revealed soon. The bomb threats have resulted in campuses having to evacuate, lockdown and cancel classes.

  • Why community college students quit despite being almost finished

    Six out of 10 community college students do not earn a degree. FatCamera E+ via Getty ImagesCommunity colleges are designed to make college more accessible, yet 6 out of every 10 community college students cannot reap the full rewards of higher education because they do not earn their degree. For graduates, rewards often include making more money. For society, the reward is citizens who are more likely to vote, volunteer and pay more in taxes. Among community college students who drop out, there

  • Siemens Gamesa replaces CEO after three profit warnings

    MADRID/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Struggling wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa on Wednesday named a new chief executive for the second time in less than two years, more than 10 days after issuing the latest in a series of profit warnings. Jochen Eickholt, management board member of Siemens Gamesa's German parent Siemens Energy, will take over from Andreas Nauen as CEO on March 1, the group said, in a move aimed at exerting more direct control over the stricken division. "Siemens Gamesa is experiencing significant challenges in its onshore business in a very difficult market," Siemens Gamesa Chairman Miguel Angel Lopez said.

  • Credit Suisse hires Oliver Wyman adviser as investment banking vice chair - memo

    Credit Suisse has hired a senior Oliver Wyman adviser as vice chairman of investment banking and capital markets, according to a memo seen by Reuters. The Swiss bank, which has suffered a string of scandals and a recent leadership overhaul, has appointed Michael Bonacker in the Frankfurt-based role, the memo said.

  • Siemens to increase research and development spending - CEO

    Siemens is ramping up its spending on research and development above its rivals, Chief Executive Roland Busch will tell the German engineering group's shareholders next week. The maker of trains and factory automation software will spend 5.5 billion euros ($6.21 billion) developing new products and services this year, Busch will say, according to the text of a speech he is due to give at the upcoming annual general meeting seen by Reuters. That represents an increase from the 4.9 billion euros Siemens spent on research and development in 2021, corresponding to 7.8% of sales that year and "more than any of our direct competitors," according to the remarks prepared for the annual general meeting.

  • University of Minnesota ranked among "ugliest campuses" nationwide

    Bad news for the Gophers — according to pop culture site Complex, the University of Minnesota is among the 50 ugliest college campuses ever. What's happening: The Twin Cities campus ranked 18 on the list published last fall, though Complex didn't share its methodology. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The Brutalist architecture is heavy and impersonal, making the campus feel uninviting," Complex wrote.The author applauded the school

  • 10 Stocks Activist Investors are Buying

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that activist investors are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Activist Investors are Buying. 2021 was a successful year for activist investors like Starboard Value and Carl Icahn, who pushed for significant changes in multiple prominent companies. […]

  • Aerojet Chairman Facing Probe as He Launches Proxy Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. said it’s investigating Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein and accused him of launching a proxy fight in an effort to maintain his board position.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Develo

  • Great American names president after 45-year veteran retires

    Great American Insurance Group has named a Lindner family member president of its property and casualty insurance unit, succeeding a veteran of more than four decades with the company.

  • EV SPAC Faraday Future is restructuring leadership following review of inaccurate statements to investors

    Faraday Future is revamping its board, cutting the pay of two top executives and suspending at least one other, following an internal investigation that determined employees made inaccurate statements to investors and that its "corporate culture failed to sufficiently prioritize compliance," according to a regulatory filing. Faraday Future, which has had a long string of controversies since its founding in 2014, became a publicly traded company in July 2021 after merging with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Trouble percolated just months later when a short seller report alleged that Faraday Future had made a number of inaccurate statements.

  • Arcadia Biosciences hires brand marketing veteran Jacot as CEO

    Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has hired a food and brand marketing veteran as its new CEO. Stan Jacot, previously president of Jane’s Dough Foods in the Columbus, Ohio area, became CEO on Wednesday. Jacot has had senior marketing and operations roles at Mission Foods in Texas, Borden Dairy Co., ConAgra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) and Kellogg Co. (NYSE: K).

  • Nestle Nears Deal for Protein Powder Maker Orgain

    (Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA agreed to acquire a majority stake in Orgain, a maker of plant-based protein powders and other products, expanding its nutrition portfolio.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has Notice

  • LIM College to Offer Master’s Degree in the Business of Cannabis

    The program will be delivered fully online and can be completed in one calendar year.

  • Factbox-​Five facts about former CNN president Jeff Zucker

    * Zucker began his career at NBC in 1986 as a researcher for NBC Sports' coverage of the 1988 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea. * He was president and CEO of NBC Universal from 2007 to 2011. Zucker has served as president of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

  • Cummins TEC and Care Bring Career Opportunities to Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee

    According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of May 2020, the median wage for diesel service technicians and mechanics was $50,200, however that is just the middle of the pay scale. Some he...