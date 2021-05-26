University of Arizona Uses Automatic License Plate Recognition Technology to Improve Vaccination Delivery

Route1 Partners with Genetec Inc. to Provide Solution to Track and Improve Throughput at the State-Run Point of Distribution Vaccination Site

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 /Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF) and (TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that Company deployed Security Center AutoVuTM, an automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) system from Genetec Inc., a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, at the University of Arizona State run Point of Distribution (POD) COVID-19 Vaccination site.

In January 2021, the University opened a vaccination site on campus to provide local access for the residents of Pinal County to the COVID-19 vaccine, delivering 1,200 doses per day. In February the site transitioned to a state-run POD site and with access to increased doses of the vaccine, the University was looking for ways to track throughput and find efficiencies at the site. The University uses ALPR technology on site for their parking and safety operations and looked to the technology as a solution for the POD. Route1 is a Genetec AutoVu Premier Partner and worked with Genetec to engineer a solution to meet the client's specific needs and to donate resources to help meet the client's budget and short-term requirements of the project.

"We are thrilled to partner with Genetec and donate the resources to make this project possible," said Tony Busseri, Route1's CEO. "Not only is it an opportunity to promote the health of our community and our State in the battle against COVD-19, it was also a chance for us to work closely with our client, the University of Arizona, to meet their specific needs with a unique application of the ALPR technology."

"Time and time again, Route1 has demonstrated their ability to go the extra mile, and deliver new value and innovation for our joint customers," said Stephan Kaiser, AutoVu™ General Manager at Genetec, Inc. "This is another shining example of their ability to help organizations use their physical security systems as strategic tools, and go beyond traditional applications to deliver more value"

The data captured by four fixed ALPR cameras installed throughout the vaccination site and managed using the Travel Time plug-in for their existing Security Center software allowed the site directors to track total time in the vaccination process, but more importantly it enabled them to identify bottlenecks and improve systems based on those findings. The site was expanded to a high of 4,500 doses administered in a 12-hour day during peak demand.

"In addition to improving throughput at the site, the data captured by the ALPR and displayed on the dashboard allowed me schedule my time more efficiently, knowing when I needed to be onsite personally or when I could focus on my other duties at the University," said Elton Crawford, Assistant Director of Operations, Parking and Transportation Services.

For more information about the University of Arizona's work with Route1, read the case study at: https://www.route1.com/alrp-vs-covid.

Security Center AutoVuTM

Security Center AutoVu from Genetec is an automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) system that automates license plate reading and identification, making it easier for law enforcement and municipal and commercial organizations to locate vehicles of interest and enforce parking restrictions. Designed for both fixed and mobile installations, AutoVu is ideal for a variety of applications and entities, including law enforcement, municipal, and commercial organization. Route1 has been the Genetec AutoVu Premier Partner of the Year for the last five years.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information visit: www.route1.com.

