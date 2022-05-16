U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,009.36
    -14.53 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,227.22
    +30.56 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,668.59
    -136.41 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.41
    -5.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.72
    +3.23 (+2.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    +16.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.52 (+2.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0438
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0690
    -0.1160 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,742.21
    -544.68 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    666.75
    +424.07 (+174.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

University of Chicago Economics Professor Nancy Stokey Receives CME Group-MSRI Prize in Innovative Quantitative Applications

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CME
    Watchlist

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, and the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute (MSRI), today announced that Nancy Stokey, Frederick Henry Prince Distinguished Service Professor of Economics, University of Chicago, is the recipient of the 2021 CME Group-MSRI Innovative Quantitative Applications Prize for her work in economics and mathematics.

The CME Group-MSRI Prize recognizes individuals who contribute original concepts in mathematical, statistical or computational methods for the study of markets' behavior and global economics. Stokey's recent work has focused on economic growth and development, as well as the role of trade and technology transfers in accelerating growth in middle-income countries.

Previous winners of the CME Group-MSRI Prize include distinguished luminaries in economics and mathematics. Seven out of 15 past recipients have gone on to receive the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. A complete list of past recipients is available at msri.org.

"It is a great honor to receive this prize: the past winners are a group that any economist would be proud to join," said Stokey. "The focus of the prize on mathematical and quantitative methods makes it particularly meaningful. The rigor that mathematical models demand has been a critical component of the development of economics. Without models and frameworks that are common across applications and questions, economics would not be a science."

Stokey is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a Fellow of the Econometric Society, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Economic Association and the 2021 President of the Society for the Advancement of Economic Theory.

Stokey has served as co-editor of "Econometrica" and "The Journal of Political Economy" and as vice president of the American Economic Association. She is the author of "The Economics of Inaction" (2009) and co-author of the influential monograph "Recursive Methods in Economic Dynamics" (1989).

Stokey earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a doctor of philosophy degree from Harvard University. She also received an honorary doctor of law degree from the University of Western Ontario.

"We are delighted to recognize Professor Stokey for her achievements in economics and mathematics," said Leo Melamed, Chairman Emeritus of CME Group. "Over the course of her career, Professor Stokey has led substantial research efforts that have helped shape the dialogue on global economic growth, evolving market dynamics as well as fiscal and monetary policy.

"This year's MSRI Award coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the International Monetary Market and the birth of Financial Futures," he added. "Nobel Laureate Merton Miller named the IMM and its financial futures, 'the most significant innovation of the past two decades, one which ushered in the modern era of finance.' The IMM became the crucible of new ideas and innovations, paving the way not only for other financial futures, but also helping advance the understanding of the futures industry by instituting educational programs globally. These efforts included a number of CME Group Prizes, such as the annual Melamed-Arditti Innovation Award and the MSRI Prize in Innovative Quantitative Applications."

"It gives me tremendous pleasure to announce that Professor Stokey will be the winner of the CME Group-MSRI Prize this year," said David Eisenbud, Director of MSRI and Professor of Mathematics at the University of California, Berkeley. "Her fundamental work on economic dynamics is part of the mathematical backbone of modern macroeconomics, and her work on the role of trade in the growth of economies could not be more timely."

The CME Center for Innovation's mission is to identify, foster and showcase examples of significant innovation and creative thinking pertaining to markets, commerce or trade in the public and private sectors. For more information on the CME Center for Innovation, visit http://www.cmegroup.com/company/center-for-innovation/.

About MSRI

The Mathematical Sciences Research Institute (MSRI) in Berkeley, California, is one of the world's preeminent centers for collaborative research in the mathematical sciences. MSRI advances mathematical research through workshops and conferences since its founding in 1982, and over 1,700 mathematicians are hosted by MSRI each year. A rotating committee of renowned mathematical scientists governs the Institute's scientific program with a vision of the field that is perpetually renewed. A Board of Trustees, composed of accomplished business and academic leaders, oversees the Institute's strategy, and assures its operational and financial welfare. The Institute has been funded primarily by the National Science Foundation with additional support from other government agencies, private foundations, corporations, individual donors, and over 100 academic institutions.

MSRI also serves a wider community through the development of human scientific capital, providing postdoctoral training to extraordinary young scientists and increasing the diversity of the research workforce. The Institute advances the education of young people with conferences on critical issues in mathematics education and the creation of a nationwide Math Circles movement engaging children in math as a hobby. MSRI strives to make mathematics accessible and exciting to those outside the field through the National Math Festival, sponsorship of Numberphile, YouTube's most popular informal mathematics channel, film production for public television, and the Mathical Book Prize for youth literature. www.msri.org

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-chicago-economics-professor-nancy-stokey-receives-cme-group-msri-prize-in-innovative-quantitative-applications-301548250.html

SOURCE CME Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Falling Today

    Inflation fears and an analyst's price target cut are taking a toll on the value of the content delivery network operator.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and in late-morning trading, 11:10 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.1%, with semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) losing twice that -- 2.2%. Is there a reason Nvidia is going down so much more than the rest of the tech market? Investors in general seem upset by the continuing drumbeat of bad economic news -- rising inflation, rising interest rates, slowing growth in China, and a supply chain crisis that just doesn't seem to want to end.

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Dented Today

    It's Monday, and with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all down fractions of a percent, it seems stock markets are going into the red again today -- and so is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As of 11:10 a.m. ET, Tesla shares have fallen 4.2% on reports that COVID-19-related lockdowns in China have dented the company's (still impressive) market share in electric vehicles (EVs) -- and that the situation won't be immediately fixed. Tesla remains "dominant" in EVs, reports TheFly.com today, retaining a 20% market share, but competition is heating up and the company lost market share to new rivals in 2021.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen close to 13% as of 12:37 p.m. ET Monday for no obvious reason, but as the company prepares to report earnings results after the market closes today. Backed by Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway, Nu is a digital bank disruptor in Latin America that first got its start by offering credit cards with no annual fees. Finance, analysts on average expect Nu to roughly break even in the quarter and report revenue of about $624 million.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.

  • Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) dips 24% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners...

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Opportunity Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Amidst the challenges, Miller Opportunity Equity’s net fees declined 3.57% in the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500’s -4.60% return. The Strategy’s long-term performance remains strong. Since inception annualized returns […]

  • Can Dutch Bros Bounce Back?

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) sank as much as 41% at the open, and settled with a 26% loss for the day after its first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The investment community had a hard time digesting news that labor and commodity inflation are wreaking havoc on the company's bottom line. Because it is a key input, dairy prices hit Dutch Bros hard when they rose 25% in March .

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Goes On Offense In Stock Market, Adds More Apple

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, with details on Q1 buys, sells to come.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three