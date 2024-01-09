University of Florida names a new provost

The University of Florida has tapped interim provost J. Scott Angle to serve in the permanent role of its top academic officer.

In a news release, UF President Ben Sasse said Angle was picked after five months in the interim role. He succeeds Joseph Glover, who served for 15 years.

“Scott has earned the trust and admiration of his colleagues in each of UF’s 16 colleges,” Sasse said in the release. “We are grateful for his servant leadership and his commitment to this land-grant university’s world-changing mission.”

Angle previously served as UF’s senior vice president for agriculture and natural resources and head of the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS). He has also served as dean of a college of agriculture at the University of Georgia, CEO of a global nonprofit organization, and director of the research funding arm of the United States Department of Agriculture.

Agriculture has been an area Sasse has touted as one that the university can further explore in tying to its identity.

“Over the last five months, Scott has broken down bureaucratic silos,” Sasse said in the release. “...Reaching our 10x10x10 objective – 10 top 10 programs in the next 10 years – depends on a new structure that allows the provost to execute our bold mission rather than exclusively tending to the operations of every bureaucratic process. Whether it’s harmonizing our academic budget with the CFO’s office or leveraging data to improve student outcomes, we’ve got a lot of work ahead, and Scott has rolled up his sleeves.”

Sasse said in the news release that the provost search committee co-chairs, Saby Mitra and Duane Mitchell, will continue to serve as advisors to Sasse and Angle on reforms within the Provost’s Office.