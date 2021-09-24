U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,962.49
    -1,625.07 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

University of Kansas Medical Center partners with KU Edwards Campus to launch online concentration in Master of Public Health

·2 min read

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Kansas Medical Center partnered with the KU Edwards Campus to launch an online generalist concentration for the Master of Public Health degree and certificates in essentials of public health, epidemiology, and public health practice, policy and management. These programs were developed by the KU School of Medicine's Department of Population Health and are delivered online through the Edwards Campus.

The University of Kansas Medical Center and Edwards Campus partnered to launch an online master&#x002019;s concentration and graduate certificates in public health, fulfilling a growing need.
The University of Kansas Medical Center and Edwards Campus partnered to launch an online master’s concentration and graduate certificates in public health, fulfilling a growing need.

With a global pandemic attacking communities, public health professionals are in greater need than ever.

"We're proud to partner with KU Medical Center to offer these important programs, educating more students in public health so they can advance their careers and serve their communities," said Dean of the KU Edwards Campus and School of Professional Studies Stuart Day.

These programs provide a background in key aspects of public health, including epidemiology, policy, administration, and environmental health and data management.

"We wanted to bring our CEPH-accredited MPH degree to our regional community and beyond to help strengthen the public health workforce and show a new generation the importance of public health," said Won Choi, professor and vice chair for education in KU School of Medicine's Department of Population Health. "COVID-19 has really shown the importance of public health in addressing the current pandemic."

About the University of Kansas Medical Center
The University of Kansas Medical Center's mission is to educate exceptional health care professionals through a full range of undergraduate, graduate, professional, postdoctoral and continuing education programs in the schools of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions. It also advances health sciences through world-class research programs; provides compassionate and state-of-the-art patient care in an academic medical center environment; and works with communities in every Kansas county to improve the health of Kansans.

About The University of Kansas
The University of Kansas is a major comprehensive research and teaching university. Its mission is to lift students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities and making discoveries that change the world. The KU Edwards Campus at 127th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park brings the high-quality academic, professional and continuing education programs as well as research and public-service benefits of KU to the Greater Kansas City community and beyond.

Kay Hawes, University of Kansas Medical Center
913-617-8698, khawes@kumc.edu

Hannah Lemon, KU Edwards Campus
913-897-8755, hannah.lemon@ku.edu

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-kansas-medical-center-partners-with-ku-edwards-campus-to-launch-online-concentration-in-master-of-public-health-301384964.html

SOURCE University of Kansas Edwards Campus

Recommended Stories

  • Worldwide Flight Services Acquires Texas-Based Cargo Handler

    France-based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) announced Friday it has acquired Pinnacle Logistics, a provider of cargo-handling services for the aviation market across the U.S. The acquisition is part of WFS' commercial growth strategy, which includes accelerating revenue in cargo handling through increased e-commerce services, officials said. "The acquisition of Pinnacle Logistics enhances our core cargo and express cargo handling value proposition to customers, and Pinnacle's established trucki

  • Keep on Buying Cassava Stock, Says Analyst Following Positive Clinical Data

    The markets have been volatile recently, but the fluctuations have been nothing like those exhibited by Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock. After a mercurial ascent throughout the year’s first half, since the end of July, shares have lost 55% of their value. The stock’s rise and fall has been entirely based on the events surrounding simufilam - the company’s prospective treatment for the notoriously difficult-to-treat Alzheimer’ disease (AD). Earlier in the year, the data from an ongoing open-label s

  • Big Pharma Isn’t Done Rolling Out Covid Treatments

    Oral antiviral treatments for Covid-19 could give a public health boost and generate blockbuster sales for the drug industry.

  • These 10 Drinks Can Lead to a False Positive COVID Test, New Study Says

    The increasing number of at-home testing kits for COVID-19 makes it convenient to test for COVID-19, plus considerably safer than risking exposure by going for testing at a public location. However, a group of infectious disease researchers have discovered that for someone who actually wants a positive COVID-19 test result, getting it may be as easy as stopping by a convenience store's beverage cooler.A group of scientists studying tropical medicine at Germany's Tübingen University recently publ

  • EXPLAINER-Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster in the United States?

    The United States is rolling out booster shots https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-cdc-advisers-recommend-covid-19-vaccine-boosters-65-older-high-risk-2021-09-23 of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine for some Americans who received their second jab at least six months ago. The following explains the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decision on who can and should get shots now. The CDC said people aged 65 and over, which make up nearly 17% of the U.S. population, should get a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot now if they previously received that vaccine.

  • CDC Overrules Its Own Panel: It's Now 'Open Season' For Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Boosters

    The CDC overruled its own panel Friday, endorsing booster shots for elderly and otherwise vulnerable adults. But vaccine stocks dipped.

  • Biogen Stock Pops, But D.C. Center Bans All — Not Just Aduhelm — Sales Reps

    Biogen stock jumped Thursday on a fresh buy rating even as the controversy surrounding Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm deepened.

  • Biogen’s Aduhelm Struggles Don’t Hurt Lilly’s Outlook, Says Analyst

    Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's therapy, donanemab, still has a “transformational growth opportunity,” despite Biogen's embattled rollout of Aduhelm, says J.P. Morgan Christ Schott.

  • AstraZeneca - Merck's Lynparza Delays Disease Progression In Prostate Cancer Patients

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has reported high-level results from the PROpel Phase 3 trial of Lynparza (olaparib) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The data showed Lynparza plus abiraterone demonstrated improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) versus abiraterone as a 1st-line treatment for mCRPC with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations. Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Zytiga (abiraterone) is considered standard of care. T

  • Half of unvaccinated workers say they'd rather quit than get a shot – but real-world data suggest few are following through

    Forceful words don't always result in strong action. AP Photo/Damian DovarganesAre workplace vaccine mandates prompting some employees to quit rather than get a shot? A hospital in Lowville, New York, for example, had to shut down its maternity ward when dozens of staffers left their jobs rather than get vaccinated. At least 125 employees at Indiana University Health resigned after refusing to take the vaccine. And several surveys have shown that as many as half of unvaccinated workers insist th

  • Doctor who has lost over 100 patients to covid says some deny virus from their death beds: 'I don't believe you'

    Matthew Trunsky is used to people being angry at him. As a pulmonologist and director of the palliative care unit at a Beaumont Health hospital in southeastern Michigan, Trunsky sees some of the facility's sickest patients and is often the bearer of bad news.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. He gets it. No one is prepared to hear their loved one is dying. But when a well-regarded intensive care unit nurse told him durin

  • I’m 50 and considering an early retirement. I want a vibrant place with moderate-left demographics where I can stretch out my savings

    Given your wish list, you are headed for a major city or its suburbs unless you are OK with some compromises. Finally, it also rated highly when I turned to MarketWatch’s “Where Should I Retire” tool.

  • Vivos Therapeutics Inc. Forms Medical Consortium To Advance OSA Technology

    Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), today announced the official formation of the Vivos Medical Consortium. According to the update, this physician working group, led by Drs. Clete Kushida of Stanford University and Cecilia Wu of the University of Alberta, will collaborate to advance Vivos’

  • Pennsylvania University Threatens to Punish Students for Misusing Classmates’ Pronouns

    Point Park University in Pennsylvania has warned students that “action could be taken” if they do not respect their classmates’ preferred pronouns.

  • Why BioNTech Thrashed the Market on Thursday

    With its latest ruling on the biotech's coronavirus vaccine, the FDA boosts the investment case for the stock.

  • To Boost Their Communication Skills, Advisors Pose Wise Questions

    Advisors who maintain awareness of physiological signs of stress can manage flare-ups and boost communication skills.

  • Is CoolSculpting safe? Experts weigh in on the risks after Linda Evangelista says she was ‘deformed’ by the procedure

    Supermodel Linda Evangelista says she is "deformed" after CoolSculpting gone wrong. Experts weigh in.

  • CDC: We are not changing the definition of 'fully vaccinated' now that COVID-19 boosters are available

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not plan to change the definition of what it means to be "fully vaccinated" right now that BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 booster shots are available for a large group of the U.S. population. During a White House briefing on Friday, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said "we need to have more experience with our third shot and have more people eligible or recommended to receive it, before we change that definition." The Food and Drug Admin

  • CDC recommends Pfizer/BioNTech boosters for certain segments of population

    A CDC advisory panel voted Thursday to recommend COVID-19 boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for a broad population of U.S. residents. The CDC released guidance that overruled the panel.

  • FCC showers schools across the US with $1.2B from Emergency Connectivity Fund

    The FCC has sent out the first checks from its Emergency Connectivity Fund, an effort to help close the "homework gap" at schools by covering the cost of computers and internet services. Thousands of school districts, in every state plus D.C., Guam and Puerto Rico, will split this first $1.2 billion distribution, and there's still lots more to come.