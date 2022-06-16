U.S. markets closed

University Lab Partners Announces 2nd Annual Pitch. Launch. Grow. Competition to Accelerate Life Science Start-Ups

·1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- University Lab Partners announces the 2nd annual launch of Orange County's pitch competition for life science startups, Pitch. Launch. Grow. The winner will receive priority admission and/or renewal to University Lab Partners and 1-year ULP lab space (one (1) - 6ft lab bench) valued at $29,400. Applications open until June 20, 2022.

2021 Pitch. Launch. Grow. Winner, Syntr Health Technologies, Ahmed Zobi
2021 Pitch. Launch. Grow. Winner, Syntr Health Technologies, Ahmed Zobi

The life science industry is one that encompasses a wide range of areas. These areas can include companies operating in the fields of drug discovery, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and therapeutics offering innovative products and services.

Applicants have the opportunity to refine their pitch decks while attending the 4-part topic-specific webinars focused on the fundamentals of creating an investable life science start-up. Finalists will be selected by a panel of startup experts and pitch live at the Demo Day on August 24th, 2022, at UCI Beall Applied Innovation where the winner will be announced.

For more information, please visit https://www.universitylabpartners.org/our-events/pitch-launch-grow-2022.

Pitch. Launch. Grow. Demo Day is sponsored by Insperity, Snell & Wilmer, Biocom California, Hatch Spaces, and NexCore Group.

About University Lab Partners:

University Lab Partners (ULP) is a premier, nonprofit, wet lab incubator located in UCI Research Park in Irvine, CA. ULP is a professionally-managed and equipped wet lab facility along with the benefits of peer-to-peer interactions among a life science-focused entrepreneurial community.

(PRNewsfoto/University Lab Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/University Lab Partners)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-lab-partners-announces-2nd-annual-pitch-launch-grow-competition-to-accelerate-life-science-start-ups-301570066.html

SOURCE University Lab Partners

