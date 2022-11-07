THE UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER (SOUTH EAST ASIA) CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY

The University of Manchester (South East Asia) Art & Bowling Charity Day 2022 is ongoing to commemorate this significant milestone; fundraising goals met with more than a month remaining

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Manchester (South East Asia) Centre (UOMSEA) is commemorating its 30-year milestone in Singapore and the region with a nationwide fund-raising campaign, 'The University of Manchester South East Asia Art & Bowling Charity Day 2022', created in support of the President's Challenge in Singapore.

The campaign, which began in July this year and will run until 16 December 2022, aims to support families with lower incomes and healthcare needs. All the funds raised will be donated to two beneficiaries of the President's Challenge 2022 – Ain Society's Relief Fund under the Serenity Cancer Care, and Filos Community Services' 'Waves of Blessing' project. So far, UOMSEA has raised over S$40,000, exceeding its initial goal of S$30,000 in commemoration of its 30th anniversary.

The campaign is jointly organised by UOMSEA, the University of Manchester Alumni Association of Singapore (UOMAAS), and Manchester Business School Alumni Association of Singapore (MBSAAS). It goes in line with The University of Manchester's annual community volunteering project for alumni, called Manchester Day of Action (MDOA). Similarly for this year, MDOA has called for alumni worldwide to organise projects that focus on any one of the United Nation's 17 Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).

"Social responsibility has always been one of The University of Manchester's three core strategic goals. This is why UOMSEA has always been focused on giving back to the community for the past 30 years. With our significant milestone this year, we are proud to be celebrating it with The University of Manchester (South East Asia) Art & Bowling Charity Day 2022 campaign, which focuses on five of the seventeen SDGs – Zero Hunger, Good Health & Well-Being, Quality Education, Decent Work & Economic Growth, and Reduced Inequalities," shared Ms. Lim Bee Ing, Regional Director, UOMSEA.

"We are deeply grateful to have received unequivocal support from people from all walks of life, including members of the two Alumni Associations and UOMSEA. There is a little more than a month left for the campaign, and we look forward to continuing to raise more funds for our beneficiaries of choice."

Special guests present at The University of Manchester South East Asia Art & Bowling Charity Day 2022 - from left: Dr. Pang Chin Hong, Mr. Tang Hian Seng, Ms. Lim Bee Ing, Assoc Prof Dr. Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Professor Sir Kostya Novoselov, Dr. Irina Barbolina, Mr. William Liu

The actual event for The University of Manchester (South East Asia) Art & Bowling Charity Day 2022 was held on Saturday, 5 November 2022, as a form of appreciation to those who had made donations. It saw over 180 guests present at the Civil Service Club at Tessensohn Singapore, engaging in activities such as Art Jamming and Bowling. Apart from donors, present there were over 90 representatives from four beneficiaries, namely Ain Society, VOX @ Children's Society, CampusImpact, and DoorSING, whose attendance and participation were possible thanks to the sponsorship by UOMSEA.

Present as guest-of-honour, and to officiate the event was Associate Professor Doctor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs & Ministry of National Development who is also a distinguished alumnus of The University of Manchester and an advisor of UOMAAS.

"I've always been proud to be part of The University of Manchester as it doesn't only serve as an education provider but also actively gives back to society. As challenges such as inflation arise post-pandemic, we must stay resilient and support one another in ways we can. Amidst times of hardship, it is our duty as fellow Singaporeans to extend help to those in need," said Assoc Prof Dr. Faishal.

UOMSEA was also honoured to have Professor Sir Kostya Novoselov, Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS), recipient of Nobel Prize for Physics in 2010 for his achievements with graphene, and Langworthy Professor of Physics and Royal Society Research Professor at the University of Manchester, grace the event as a special guest.

For more information on the donation drive and to support the campaign, please visit: https://www.giving.sg/president-s-challenge/uomsea_art_bowling_charity_day_2022.

About The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester is ranked 27th in the world by QS World university rankings 2022, 5th in the UK research powerhouse in REF 2021, and 1st in THE impact ranking 2021. With as many as 25 Nobel Prize winners, the University's academic pedigree is among the best globally.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manchester.edu.sg/

