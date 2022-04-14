U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.10
    +11.51 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,864.96
    +300.37 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,626.83
    -16.76 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.80
    -1.45 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.90
    -4.80 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    -0.27 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0073 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7020
    +0.0150 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3080
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6740
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,210.60
    +1,326.72 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.77
    -5.66 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.43
    +17.63 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA OMAHA AVIATION INSTITUTE HOSTS "STATE OF THE INDUSTRY: AVIATION TODAY" DURHAM LECTURE PANEL DISCUSSION & HONORS CONVOCATION

·6 min read

Jamie Walker & Jet Linx Aviation Honored With The Prestigious Bill Shea Award

OMAHA, Neb., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The (UNO) Aviation Institute hosted its 31st annual Durham Lecture and Honors Convocation and event on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 which featured a panel discussion on the state of the aviation industry and special Honors Convocation awards ceremony. Following the Durham Lecture panel, Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx Aviation, was presented with the prestigious Bill Shea Award by William F. Shea for his exemplary leadership and transcendent contribution to the aviation industry.

Jet Linx President &amp; CEO Jamie Walker; Omaha Airport Authority Board Member Willy Theisen; Southwest Airlines System Chief Pilot David &#x00201c;Fig&#x00201d; Newton
Jet Linx President & CEO Jamie Walker; Omaha Airport Authority Board Member Willy Theisen; Southwest Airlines System Chief Pilot David “Fig” Newton

The Durham Lecture Series welcomed Omaha Airport Authority Board Member Willy Theisen, David "Fig" Newton, Southwest Airlines System Chief Pilot, and Jet Linx's Jamie Walker, to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the aviation industry, as well as the innovative partnerships being pursued to maximize career opportunities for students seeking a career path in aviation. The panel was moderated by Scott Tarry, PhD, the Director and Professor for the Aviation Institute. The panelists recounted the history of Omaha's aviation community and the intertwined stories of their organizations. Ultimately, it was a shared culture of innovation and customer service that brought the Aviation Institute, Jet Linx and Southwest Airlines together.

"Our goal as a Company is to nurture the advancement and promotion of all team members, which may include pathways to other segments of the industry where Jet Linx doesn't reside. We embrace the career aspiration of our pilots who desire to fly for a commercial airline long term and Southwest is an ideal partner," said Mr. Walker, referencing the Destination 225° program, which allows UNO students to fly with Jet Linx on their path to becoming Southwest pilots. "It's what inspired us to create this career pathway and we are proud to help those team members in their journey." Mr. Theisen echoed the sentiment, capturing the essence of the Omaha aviation community: "It's a shared culture of teamwork; leading, sharing, taking care of each other."

The coveted Bill Shea Award is bestowed upon aviation industry leaders who have gone beyond the call of duty and given of their time, energy and resources to significantly impact the aviation industry for the better. It is given in honor of William F. Shea, an aerospace educator, lecturer, renowned aviation industry leader and pioneer, who has held a number of aviation positions over the past forty years, including Federal Aviation Administration Associate Administrator for Airports, Presidential appointment; Director of Aviation, Port of Portland; Commissioner of Aviation, Binghamton, NY; and Chief of Caltrans Aeronautics Division. Mr. Shea has also been presented countless awards and recognitions, including the USDOT Gold Medal for "Meritorious Achievement" for Exemplary Performance as FAA's Associate Administrator for Airports and spokesman and advocate for the National Airport System; and the Silver Medal for the Superior Achievement Award, which recognized the exemplary manner in which he performed his duties as FAA Associate Administrator for Airports.

"It is an honor to receive the Bill Shea Award on behalf of Jet Linx," said Mr. Walker. "This award is a tribute to my father, Denny Walker, who introduced me to the world of private aviation, and each and every member of the Jet Linx team, whose contributions have been pivotal to creating and pursuing initiatives that aim to advance our industry over the past 20 years. Without their efforts and the support of my fellow panelists and our longstanding relationships with their respective organizations, such positive industry change would not be possible. We look forward to fostering the next generation of aviators and continuing to make a difference in the aviation industry."

Mr. Walker and Jet Linx have transformed the private aviation industry through their innovative business model and locally-focused operations. Jet Linx is the only global private aviation company to provide Aircraft Management, Joint Ownership and Jet Card Membership services through its 21 private terminal locations nationwide. Mr. Walker joined Jet Linx in 2002 to help develop the Company on a national scale. Since joining, Mr. Walker has ushered in a number of industry-leading initiatives that have enhanced the Company's programs and processes, sales and marketing, branding, culture and industry relationships. Under Mr. Walker's leadership, Jet Linx has experienced significant growth in all areas – from one location to 21, from four Company-owned aircraft to a fleet of over 120 managed aircraft, and from 20 employees to over 550 team members across the country.

"The partnerships we have made are essential to our success and only possible in a place like Omaha," said Dr. Scott Tarry. "Our culture of collaboration and genuine love of aviation and the people we serve is what keeps us moving forward."

To learn more about the UNO Aviation Institute and its programs, please visit ai.unomaha.edu. For more information on Jet Linx, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

About the UNO Aviation Institute

Founded in 1990, the UNO Aviation Institute has served the next generation of aviation professionals for more than 30 years and is dedicated to excellence in the classroom and in the community. The Institute offers a Bachelor of Science in Aviation with concentrations in Air Transport Administration, Professional Flight, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operations.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, Joint Ownership, and Aircraft Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boca Raton, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

Jet Linx&#39;s President &amp; CEO Jamie Walker and Senior Vice President of Integrations Jason Vanis accept the Bill Shea Award by William F. Shea on behalf of Jet Linx.
Jet Linx's President & CEO Jamie Walker and Senior Vice President of Integrations Jason Vanis accept the Bill Shea Award by William F. Shea on behalf of Jet Linx.
UNO Aviation Institute
UNO Aviation Institute
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-nebraska-omaha-aviation-institute-hosts-state-of-the-industry-aviation-today-durham-lecture-panel-discussion--honors-convocation-301525655.html

SOURCE UNO Aviation Institute

Recommended Stories

  • Are Any Airline Stocks Buys After Delta's Earnings?

    Airline stocks rallied after Delta Air Lines reported first-quarter results that beat expectations, helped by higher fares.

  • When Will Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian End Vaccine Mandate?

    The three key U.S. cruise lines require passengers (except for young kids) to be vaccinated. Will that change soon?

  • Uber's Latest Expansion Could Be Great for Investors

    Uber (NYSE: UBER) doesn't just want you to book your ride to the airport with its app anymore. With a pilot program it's rolling out in the U.K. this year, the company is adding options for people to buy train, bus, and plane tickets and reserve rental cars via its app. It's yet another move in Uber's efforts to transform into a "super app."

  • Universal Has Something Disney Doesn't (And It's Not Just Harry Potter)

    The Disney World theme parks might be making a mistake that's really good for its Florida rival.

  • Airbnb’s 135% Rally Takes IPO Crown With Room to Run

    (Bloomberg) -- With shares skyrocketing since its trading debut, Airbnb Inc.’s initial public offering was well-timed. That rally shows little sign of abating.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledIt has soared

  • Delta reports Q1 loss, raises guidance amid ‘all time high’ demand

    Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian discusses the company's first quarter performance, customer demand amid higher fuel prices and outlook

  • JetBlue Slashes Schedule After Another Awful Weekend

    JetBlue scheduled way too many flights for this spring and summer, leading to a rash of flight cancellations.

  • Why is JetBlue trying to purchase Spirit Airlines?

    In February, there was major news that Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines were merging to create a massive budget carrier […] The post Why is JetBlue trying to purchase Spirit Airlines? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The 6 Things You Must Order At Universal Studios Orlando

    We found the best cocktails, appetizers, main meals, and so much more at Universal Studios Orlando Resort.

  • Why we second home owners can be good for your community

    The locals of Robin Hood’s Bay are revolting: fed up to the back teeth with the bloated plutocrats who are snapping up most of the village’s properties the moment they come on the market for second homes or holiday lets. It’s pricing everyone but the well-heeled out of this most desirable slice of North Yorkshire seaside.

  • Delta Bets Premium Travel Trend Is Here to Stay

    Delta Air Lines doesn’t quite think the pandemic is behind it, but it increasingly thinks the traveling public will treat Covid-19 as a recurring seasonal disease. The airline believes this trend is reflected in how consumers are spending money now, shifting spending from retail to travel and experiences. “Consumers have not been traveling over the […]

  • Universal Orlando's Epic Universe-area land is the target of a $250M lawsuit

    Fourth Watch Acquisitions, a Georgia-based real estate entertainment company, is suing entities tied to Universal Orlando Resort and the former owner of 135 acres that make up part of the Epic Universe theme park property. Fourth Watch on April 8 filed a lawsuit with the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Orange County claiming business malpractice between Universal City Development Partners Ltd. — a Universal Orlando-related entity — and Universal City Property Management (UCPM) III LLC, which is an entity tracing back to Stan Thomas, who previously owned many parcels of the land now owned by Universal Orlando.

  • Delta Air’s profitable March and upbeat guidance boost airline stocks

    A quarterly beat for Delta Air Lines Inc. coupled with the airline's higher guidance and news that March was already a profitable month lifted shares of Delta as well as other major U.S. airlines on Wednesday.

  • JetBlue Passengers Beg To Exit Plane After Failed Landings: 'We Have to Get Off'

    The flight was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport after multiple attempts to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York failed

  • Uber, Lyft slammed for surge pricing after Brooklyn subway shooting

    Uber and Lyft on Tuesday said they would suspend surge pricing in New York City after a mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway, and issue refunds to riders who already paid raised rates.

  • Delta Spurs Leisure Rally, Projecting Summer Travel Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. spurred a rally among airline and leisure stocks as it said a strong rebound in summer travel bookings will help the carrier overcome rising fuel costs and a slow return of business travel.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeCaliforni

  • TSA Implements New Screening And Security Process For Transgender, Non-Conforming And Non-Binary Passengers

    The new initiative also includes updated screening measures for members of the community.

  • 40 Genius Things That Are Already Living In The Year Of Our Lord, 3022

    *warms queso on a candle burner*View Entire Post ›

  • "The Ultimatum" Filmed in One of the Most Fun Texas Cities

    Netflix's "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" is a fun social experiment. Well, it's fun for viewers but maybe not quite as fun for the people involved in the show.

  • U.S. CDC to shrink COVID-19 int'l travel avoidance list

    (Reuters) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it will revise its COVID-19 travel recommendations for international destinations and shrink the number of countries the government recommends avoiding. About 90 countries and regions https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html#travel-1, including most of Europe, Brazil, Turkey, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel and Australia are currently rated by CDC as "Level 4: Very High" and the CDC recommends Americans, even if vaccinated, to avoid travel to those countries. "This new system will reserve Level 4 travel health notices for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts," the CDC said in a statement, adding that it will be effective Monday.