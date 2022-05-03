U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

University of Northern Colorado Partners with Sodexo to Elevate the Student Dining Experience with Refreshed Concessions, Starbucks, and Delivery Robots

Sodexo
·2 min read

Greeley, CO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company, will enter into a 20-year food service partnership with the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) in Greeley, CO, beginning July 1, 2022. As part of the partnership, Sodexo and UNC will work together to elevate and expand the university’s existing dining services, including refreshing retail dining options in the University Center and remodeling the Tobey-Kendel dining hall to include Starbucks, Crisol, Bowlful, and Empire Pizza. Additionally, in year two or three of the partnership, Sodexo will deploy delivery robots, delivering hot meals and cold drinks directly to dorm rooms or other areas of UNC’s campus as requested.

“We’re excited to collaborate to build a dining program that truly aligns with the UNC spirit,” said Brett Ladd, CEO of Sodexo Campus. “We know Sodexo’s contributions will enrich the lives of all members of the UNC campus community.”

In addition to the retail refresh and dining hall remodel, the partnership also includes increasing concessions options for UNC athletic events by providing local food trucks, new menu items, and a new bar concept to enhance the fan experience.

“As someone with a background in hospitality management, I am constantly thinking about how to enhance the overall experience at UNC for our students,” said UNC President Andy Feinstein. “Our partnership with Sodexo allows us to do just that. I look forward to UNC and the university community benefiting from this partnership for many years to come.”

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 55 countries. Sodexo provides quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also designs attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manages and maintains infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offers personalized support for patients or students and even creates programs fostering employee engagement. The company employs 90,066 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its integrated services to create a better every day for everyone and build a better life for all.

CONTACT: Heidi Bullman Sodexo Heidi.Bullman@sodexo.com


