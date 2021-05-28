U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

'A beautiful thing ': University of Kentucky campus workers win a $15 minimum wage in a $7.25 state

·3 min read

The fight for $15 an hour in minimum wage may have lost political will in D.C., but a win in one Republican-dominated state shows that there's still some steam left in the movement.

Campus workers at the University of Kentucky recently persuaded the college's president to increase their minimum hourly pay to $15 by January 1, 2022.

For 58-year-old Donald Moore, who's been working as a custodian at the university since 2001, the raise meant that he could cut back on his second job and no longer have to work 14 to 16 hours a day.

"To see the outcome of it — it was a beautiful thing for me," Moore told Yahoo Finance.

About 2,000 workers will be affected, the Moore's United Campus Workers (UCW) union estimated.

"It’s a very big victory, a turn in the right direction," Cory Pollard, a custodian at the school, said in a statement.

A custodian at the University of Kentucky. (University of Kentucky)
A custodian at the University of Kentucky. (University of Kentucky)

About 40% of jobs in the state pay less than $15 an hour, according to an op-ed by Jason Bailey at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. The state itself goes by the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, which hasn't been raised since 2009.

The eligible will also get a 2% merit raise, regular employees will get a one-time $1,000 payment, and their employer retirement contribution of 10% would return to pre-pandemic levels.

Part-time regular campus workers will also get paid leave to welcome a new child or if they need to care for a sick parent.

'A very big victory'

While talk of passing a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour has died down after a contentious fight in D.C. in March, many other states like Rhode Island and even companies have been slowly raising wages to retain or even entice more workers.

The University of Kentucky campus workers' union saw membership pick up last year amid the pandemic as people were concerned about coming back to work. 

"As custodians, we have to be there regardless of whether there's a pandemic or not," said Moore. "It's a little nerve-wracking knowing that we had to be around ... students, and you never know who's exposed, who wasn't exposed" to COVID-19."

The union began petitioning for things like free testing of COVID-19 for staff members. They then submitted a petition last fall with 1,000 signatures to the president's office to request for a wage hike to $15 an hour, as well as for hazard pay, and other demands.

"They pretty much ignored that," union member and undergraduate student Mary Sherman said. 

But after organizing rallies and getting more press coverage, the college decided to revisit the demands and ended up committing to the pay increase and other benefits.

And despite the win, Moore said he was not fully happy with $15 an hour. 

“I’m not satisfied with it" given his 19 years of service, he said. “I made more as a chef in Massachusetts 25 years ago."

Aarthi Swaminathan is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless four-day winning streak in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is drawing even more blood from short sellers.The movie theater’s 120% surge so far this week has dealt investors betting against it roughly $1.3 billion in losses, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. The stock, which has become a poster child for retail traders using Twitter and Reddit to squeeze short-sellers, soared 36% Thursday to the highest level since May 2017.Retail investors have cheered gains in the cinema chain while hashtags like #AMCSTRONG, #AMC500k, and #OccupyWallstreetAMC trended on Twitter. The stock has consistently been the most referenced asset on the social trading platforms like StockTwits lately. Thursday’s rally cost shorts another $634 million, according to S3 Partners, bringing losses to just below $2 billion for the year.While some shorts have been covering their positions, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3’s managing director of predictive analytics, he believes the pain could get even worse for skeptics. The company, along with retail investor favorite GameStop Corp., ranks high on S3 Partners’ “Squeeze Score metric” with each scoring a 10 out of 10.Read more: AMC Defies Gravity as Retail Traders Propel Gains to 1,150%“This signifies that both stocks have a high potential for a short squeeze, dependent on their upcoming stock price moves,” Dusaniwsky said by email. Roughly 20% of shares available for trading for both companies are currently sold short, S3 Partners data show.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of investors opposed to a $6 billion takeover of hotel company Extended Stay America Inc. got a boost Friday with a prominent shareholder advisory firm coming out against the deal.Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. urged investors to oppose the acquisition by Blackstone Group Inc. and Starwood Capital Group because it agreed there were issues with the process and that the terms undervalue the company at a time when the lodging industry is starting to recover from the pandemic.“While the company raises some valid issues about execution risk, the timing of the deal and the lack of a robust sales process do not provide sufficient confidence to shareholders that the proposed consideration appropriately incorporates the potential upside company-specific catalysts and the industry-wide recovery,” ISS said in its report.Blackstone and Starwood agreed to acquire Extended Stay in March for $19.50 a share, a 15% premium to where the shares previously closed. Six investors, collectively owning more than 14% of the company’s shares, have separately come forward to voice their concerns about the deal and its terms.The shares were up less than 1% at $19.85 as of 9:39 a.m. in New York on Friday.ISS said that the analysis by Extended Stay’s own advisers determined the premium was at the lower end, if not below, what shareholders might expect, and that two of company’s directors also voiced their unease about the terms. The firm said shareholders may want to consider a deal at a premium more in line with other transactions in the sector.“Given the potential upside from the sector-wide recovery and company-specific catalysts, the current deal terms do not appear to offer a sufficiently compelling value relative to the standalone scenario,” ISS said. “A host of issues related to the timing of the deal and the sales process also seem to validate, rather than mitigate, investor skepticism regarding the adequacy of the consideration.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings, with South Korea following in the footsteps of New Zealand and Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase.As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too. Markets are seizing on the tightening narrative, with bond yields and currencies fluctuating as investors recalibrate their bets. The Bank of Korea became the latest on Thursday to signal a turn when Governor Lee Ju-yeol said policy makers are preparing for an “orderly” exit from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers. The shift in stance came a day after New Zealand’s. New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.Taper Talks With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead.The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year. Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases.Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. To be sure, this shift is still conditional. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a similar vein, BOK’s Lee said the board unanimously agreed to hold rates at a record low on Thursday as pandemic uncertainties persist. The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory. It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”(Updates with Bank of Korea policy announcement.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald says success in stock trading requires professional skills and specialized knowledge. Most investors are "not equipped" with the discipline to fully understand the details of each trade they make, he added.

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

    The British pound has shot higher during the course of the week, as we have broken above the ¥155 level.

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of Japan will consider climate change in its monetary policy discussions, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in his clearest signal yet that the central bank is looking to support the battle against global warming.“We have a great interest” in climate change and its impact on the economy and the financial system, Kuroda said in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday. “Naturally, how we respond to this at the level of monetary policy will become a topic of discussion.”The comments come amid growing debate among central bankers over whether or how they should support efforts to counter climate change, following a series of pledges by governments including the U.S., China and Japan to reduce greenhouse emissions.Touching on another key theme among investors, Kuroda said global inflation concerns were most relevant in the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said some temporary inflation pressures will prove transitory and stimulus should stay in place for longer.“That policy stance is based on the recognition that it will take time to overcome low inflation once it is entrenched,” Kuroda said. “That is the lesson learned from Japan’s experience of prolonged deflation.”Until now, Kuroda has largely stuck to the view that the BOJ needs to consider climate change from the perspective of how it might present a risk to the financial system, a stance similar to Powell’s.While his latest remarks suggest he may be moving in the direction of European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde or the Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey, who have shown a more aggressive stance on green issues, it remains to be seen what action the BOJ will take.“While there are discussions about whether central banks should be buying green bonds, many of those discussions are over asset management, not monetary policy,” Kuroda said, when asked if the BOJ would consider purchasing green bonds as a response to climate change.Targeting green bonds is an approach Lagarde has had difficulty moving forward. Kuroda didn’t rule out using new loan incentives the BOJ launched in March.Kuroda, Powell, Bailey and Lagarde will be among those discussing ways to promote green financing measures at next week’s Green Swan Conference organized by the Bank for International Settlements, the IMF and others.Interest is growing in how the BOJ might support Japan’s pledge in April to reduce emissions by 46% by 2030 on its way to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.Some 83% of economists surveyed by Bloomberg in April said the BOJ will end up using its new lending incentives to promote ESG or higher growth policies.The incentives essentially pay commercial banks different interest rates on their reserves depending on the type of lending they provide for businesses. Kuroda said the incentives were intended to give the bank more scope for lowering its policy rate not as a possible tool for responding to climate change. But they could be adapted, he added.As for inflation and signs that the tide of central banks is starting to signal a move away from the emergency policy measures of the pandemic, Kuroda once again underlined that the BOJ would keep its stimulus rolling.“Each central bank has to adapt its monetary policy to its own economy, price and financial situations,” Kuroda said. “Our inflation rate is still quite low and so we have to be persistent in conducting our monetary easing to achieve our 2% price stability target.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

    The two bitcoin ETF bids join four others under official review with more still pending.

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

    Though few expect the judge to force major changes at the App Store or deem Apple a monopolist, they fully expect prescriptive measures that could address 30% commission fees for large developers as well as accommodations to Apple's payment system.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. "Since the FAA has not approved Boeing’s proposal, Boeing chose to temporarily stop deliveries to its customers."

    Welcome back, Costco food courts.

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial-technology firm Stash is exploring options for a market listing, such as merging with a special purpose acquisition company or a traditional initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.“Goldman Sachs acts as our adviser and we continuously assess the market to determine our optimal financing strategy,” Stash co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Brandon Krieg said Thursday in an emailed statement, without elaborating on its plans.A spokesman for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. declined to comment.“We’re extremely confident about the level of our current funding,” Krieg said, referring to Stash’s $125 million funding round in February that drew backing from Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, Owl Ventures and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Group Inc., among others, at a $1.4 billion valuation. LendingTree Inc. is among Stash’s earlier investors investors.“With the introduction of our new robo-advisory product called Smart Portfolios and a range of compelling new features, we’ve seen record growth and our revenue more than double in the past year,” Krieg said.Stash, which he founded in 2015 along with Ed Robinson, aims to help younger, less affluent Americans with banking, as well as investment advice and services. It operates a subscription-based platform with more than 5 million customers and has $2.5 billion under management. Account openings doubled in 2020 from a year earlier, Stash said in February.Earlier Thursday, another investing startup, Acorns, agreed to go public through a $2.2 billion SPAC merger.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

    Ever wonder why poorly performing or expensive mutual funds are among the investment choices in your 401(k) plan? Researchers have discovered that something called revenue sharing is to blame. According to a just published paper, recordkeepers in defined contribution pension plans are often paid indirectly in the form of revenue sharing from third-party funds on the menu.

    Shareholders of AMC Entertainment had a ticket to ride this week and the surge in the company's stock isn't likely to dissipate just yet, according to one analysis.

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.