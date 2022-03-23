U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

University of Oklahoma Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy to Partner With ESG Data Company Project Canary to Launch Energy ESG Certificate Program

University of Oklahoma Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy
·3 min read

As compliance with environmental, social and governance principles transitions from a best practice to an industry requirement, professionals need a focused understanding of ESG to lead their companies and advance their own careers. In this certificate program, participants will gain practical, experiential knowledge from academic instructors, ESG- and sustainability-industry leaders, and access to Project Canary's ESG data platforms.

Irani Center

Irani Center
Irani Center

NORMAN, Okla., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A collaborative project to establish an environmental, social and governance energy leadership certificate program has been launched at the University of Oklahoma.

The Ronnie K. Irani Center for Energy Solutions in the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy is partnering with Project Canary, an ESG-focused data analytics company, to develop the Energy ESG Leadership Certificate Program.

As compliance with environmental, social and governance principles transitions from a best practice to an industry requirement, professionals need a focused understanding of ESG to lead their companies and advance their own careers. In this certificate program, participants will gain practical, experiential knowledge from academic instructors, ESG- and sustainability-industry leaders, and access to Project Canary's ESG data platforms.

The two-week, 44-hour Energy ESG Leadership Certificate Program is aimed at professionals in the upstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry. The hybrid format will include a week of online instruction, followed by a week in-person at the university's Oklahoma City campus. The first offering will run from April 11 to 22. Participants will earn five continuing education units.

"Reliable, affordable and sustainable oil and gas will be an important and foundational part of the energy portfolio long into the future," said Dean Sergent, executive director of the Ronnie K. Irani Center for Energy Solutions. "We are excited to provide this executive certificate program with Project Canary. Equipping members of the energy industry to meet the market demand for oil and gas while leveraging ESG principles is important for the future of the industry, for the environment, and for businesses and consumers alike."

The unique partnership between OU's Irani Center and Project Canary will provide a blend of both academic and industry perspectives.

"This is the era of the measurement economy, and this class of executives will lead the way," said Chris Romer, CEO and co-founder of Project Canary. "The University of Oklahoma's energy program is highly regarded for their real-world approach to education. As a mission-driven, public-benefit corporation focused on ESG leadership and technology, we're proud to foster sustainability-focused professional growth in the energy sector."

# # #

For more information or to request an interview with the course's organizers, contact:

University of Oklahoma

Sarah Warren sarah.warren@ou.edu

Project Canary

Rachael Shayne rachael.shayne@projectcanary.com

About the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy at the University of Oklahoma

The Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy improves people's lives through research, education and service by studying Earth's past and present, developing new energy tools and resources, and creating geoscientists and engineers who work across disciplines to address some of society's most critical challenges.

About OU's Ronnie K. Irani Center for Energy Solutions

First envisioned by OU alumnus Ronnie K. Irani, the Irani Center for Energy Solutions seeks to provide opportunity to all by continuing Mewbourne College's 27-year legacy of offering professional development courses to industry professionals, providing OU students the opportunity to participate in real-world industry projects, and engaging the community in candid conversations about the importance of energy and stewardship.

About Project Canary

Project Canary is a SaaS-based data analytics company focused on environmental performance or the E in ESG for emission-intensive companies. We are the leaders in assessing and scoring responsible operations and provide independent, measured emission profiles, including methane, via high-fidelity continuous monitoring technology that helps companies take ESG action. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary's Denver-based team of scientists, engineers and seasoned industry operators have earned recognition for their uncompromising standards and high-fidelity data. projectcanary.com

Related Images






Image 1: Irani Center


The Irani Center at OU offers professional development programs and student engagement opportunities. Pictured here, Dean J., Mike Stice and Ronnie K. Irani, provide insight to a team of students.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


