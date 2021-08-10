University of Phoenix Collaborates with CareerStep to Create Integrated Learning Pathways in Healthcare

Agreement provides training for learners interested in allied health careers, while supporting healthcare employers in addressing staff skills gaps through professional development

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix has signed an agreement with CareerStep, the allied health training division of Carrus, to provide learning pathways for those seeking opportunities to upskill and enhance their careers in allied health. Through this agreement with the University, CareerStep can also provide interested healthcare employers with access to professional development options, provided by CareerStep, that can help their staff stay current on the latest treatments and techniques in many allied health professional fields. Some of CareerStep's professional development options may even be eligible for college credit through University of Phoenix.



Carrus logo (PRNewsfoto/Carrus)

"With medical knowledge continuing to expand rapidly, we are pleased to work with University of Phoenix to deliver training options to individual learners as well as employers," said Misty Frost, CEO of Carrus. "Ensuring healthcare professionals know the latest skills is critical, as it impacts every interaction involved in patient care, and there are multiple opportunities for professionals to help patients and provide valuable support."

Many of today's healthcare occupations are in the field of allied health, which includes professionals who support the healthcare system through a range of diagnostic, technical, therapeutic and support services. Yet, there are critical and ongoing staffing shortages in allied health. That is why CareerStep offers many different training options to help healthcare employers reskill staff and help train for in-demand roles.

Through this new alliance with University of Phoenix, many of CareerStep's allied health programs may also support an accelerated pathway to a degree at the University. Learners completing the CareerStep courses may meet certain credit requirements toward future coursework at University of Phoenix. Details about the number of credits awarded for each CareerStep program are available here. Those interested should also speak with a University of Phoenix enrollment advisor about the details.

Story continues

"We know that today's workplace is constantly evolving, especially during the last two years of the pandemic, and that reality is acutely present in healthcare," said John Woods, Ph.D, Provost and Chief Academic Officer, University of Phoenix. "This agreement with Carrus' CareerStep program is an important step in our efforts to be a provider of flexible and accessible healthcare training, and professional development for individuals who are just starting out, as well as those healthcare professionals who are looking to enhance their skill sets."

CareerStep's online programs include medical coding and billing, medical assistant, dental assistant, pharmacy technician, hemodialysis technician, and more. When offered as professional development, programs give hospitals and health systems the chance to upskill and retain their employees.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About Carrus

Carrus delivers quality, trusted healthcare learning content, continuing education, and certification management to new learners, healthcare professionals, and institutions through an integrated technology platform that provides the most seamless healthcare learning experience possible. Carrus—through its CareerStep and CareerCert divisions—has trained over 200,000 learners for new careers, partnered with more than 150 colleges and universities nationwide, and educated more than 100,000 healthcare professionals. For more information, visit carruslearn.com, careerstep.com, or call 844-854-1160.

Contacts:

Becky Frost

Carrus CareerStep

pr@carruslearn.com

Andrea Smiley

University of Phoenix

Andrea.Smiley@phoenix.edu

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-phoenix-collaborates-with-careerstep-to-create-integrated-learning-pathways-in-healthcare-301351448.html

SOURCE Carrus