The University of Reading selects NTT DATA Business Solutions UK&I to implement SAP SuccessFactors

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading SAP® partner NTT DATA Business Solutions UK&I has been chosen by the University of Reading to lead a HR transformation project implementing SAP SuccessFactors® across the organisation.

The University was looking to implement a modern, state of the art HR software solution to optimise core HR and payroll services and provide a platform for the future development of HR services.

Claire Rolstone, HR Director at The University of Reading said: "We carried out a full evaluation of the market and chose SAP SuccessFactors from NTT DATA Business Solutions to deliver a modern, market leading HR and Payroll solution as the long-term strategic HR Management platform for the future."

Claire continued: "We were attracted by the company's significant experience in higher education (HE), and their Ready2Run implementation template for HE as we have ambitious timelines for go-live. We were looking for a true partnership with a single supplier who would take full responsibility for the solution and its implementation.

"This is a very important transformation project for the University as we plan for new ways of working and employee support, we have chosen a tier one global HXM solution together with a partner who is a leader in the UK to support us."

Nick Gibson, Head of Education and Research at NTT DATA Business Solutions said: "We are delighted to have been chosen for this significant implementation. Since coming out of lockdown, the University is addressing a very new world where staff recruitment, retention and motivation is as important as it is for students, and we are delighted to have chosen to implement SAP SuccessFactors to support them on their journey to become an intelligent university."

