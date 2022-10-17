University of Rochester Medical Center in the US selects Sectra Enterprise Imaging in the cloud

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide enterprise imaging as a cloud subscription service (Sectra One Cloud), throughout the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC). This will allow the US health system scalability as enterprise imaging volumes grow, in a secure and fully managed cloud environment.

The University of Rochester Medical Center is located in the New York state and is one of the leading academic medical centers in the US. It forms the centerpiece of the University of Rochester's health research, teaching and patient care missions. The enterprise consists of six hospitals, nine urgent care centers, and an extensive primary care network.

The Sectra solution will offer caregivers a complete digital imaging patient record across the health system and provide physicians with a robust and consolidated workflow integrated with Epic.

"Sectra's sophisticated architecture, built on Microsoft Azure, will provide URMC fast image access while ensuring security of patient data in the cloud," says Isaac Zaworski, president of Sectra, Inc.

The contract, signed in September 2022, in addition to the radiology module, includes a universal viewer, business analytics, teaching files, critical results reporting and advanced visualization tools.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

Story continues

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-medical-imaging-solution,c3099115 Sectra's medical imaging solution

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/university-of-rochester-medical-center-in-the-us-selects-sectra-enterprise-imaging-in-the-cloud-301650499.html