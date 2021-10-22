U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.90
    -6.88 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,690.74
    +87.66 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,078.73
    -136.97 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.47
    -7.71 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.59
    +1.09 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.50
    +13.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0200 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4750
    -0.5130 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,612.17
    -1,955.14 (-3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.77
    -55.27 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

University of South Carolina College of Nursing, Faculty and Students Honored by American Association of Nurse Practitioners for Life-Saving Efforts During COVID-19

·3 min read

Faculty and Students Volunteered Nearly 7,000 Hours to Vaccinate South Carolinians

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) honored the life-saving efforts of University of South Carolina (UofSC) College of Nursing faculty and students for the thousands of volunteer hours they have spent administering COVID-19 vaccines to South Carolinians.

AANP President Dr. April N. Kapu Presents AANP Certificate of Recognition to the USC College of Nursing. Pictured: Dr. April N. Kapu, USC College of Nursing Faculty: Dr. Eboni Harris, Dr. Karen Worthy, Dr. Kate Chappell. Photo Credit: &#x00201c;Andrew Lee/720 Strategies&#x00201d;
AANP President Dr. April N. Kapu Presents AANP Certificate of Recognition to the USC College of Nursing. Pictured: Dr. April N. Kapu, USC College of Nursing Faculty: Dr. Eboni Harris, Dr. Karen Worthy, Dr. Kate Chappell. Photo Credit: “Andrew Lee/720 Strategies”

AANP President April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, representing the nation's 325,000 nurse practitioners (NPs) working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, presented an AANP certificate of recognition to UofSC College of Nursing leaders and students at the UofSC Center for Health and Well-Being in Columbia, South Carolina. The Center is a state-of-the-art facility staffed by NPs and other top performing health care professionals who deliver high-quality care to students, faculty and members of the greater Columbia community.

"University of South Carolina nursing students and faculty have volunteered nearly 7,000 hours of service to vaccinate South Carolinians at COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics across the state," said Dr. Kapu. "Their commitment, compassion and courage in the face of an unprecedented public health crisis reflect the true spirit of nursing and of the NP profession. We cannot thank them enough for their life-saving assistance to patients, and we want them to know how proud they have made our nation's NPs. These students, and faculty mentors, represent the very best of nursing and of the NP profession. Their dedication during a public health crisis gives me every confidence in the future of health care and the nursing profession."

At the start of UofSC's spring semester in January 2021, the College of Nursing launched a massive effort to support statewide vaccinations. The first 51 students arrived on the opening day of the Prisma Health Midlands vaccination site. Based on the overwhelming demand for vaccinations, 670 UofSC nursing students and 66 faculty members answered the call, delivering vaccines at nine Midlands vaccination sites and volunteering 6,839 hours.

Dr. Kapu toured the UofSC University Health Services Center for Health and Well-Being before presenting the AANP certificate of recognition to UofSC NPs and nursing students. To obtain photos of the tour and presentation or arrange for an interview with Dr. Kapu, please contact Andrew Lee at andrew.lee@720strategies.com

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 325,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org. For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit aanp.org/COVID19.

American Association of Nurse Practitioners (PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse P)
American Association of Nurse Practitioners (PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse P)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-south-carolina-college-of-nursing-faculty-and-students-honored-by-american-association-of-nurse-practitioners-for-life-saving-efforts-during-covid-19-301406784.html

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Slapped With Sell Rating Despite CDC Authorization For Covid Boosters

    Vaccine stocks mostly fell Friday after the CDC authorized Moderna, J&J boosters, plus a mix-and-match strategy for Covid booster shots.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) stock slipped in Friday morning trading after the genetic data miner announced that it will spend $400 million to acquire on-demand online medical care and pharmacy services platform Lemonaid Health (not to be confused with Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the insurance provider). As of 11 a.m. EDT, 23andMe shares are down 4.2%. 23andMe noted that bringing Lemonaid Health's "innovative telemedicine and prescription drug delivery services" onboard could be "an important step in transforming the traditional primary care experience and making personalized healthcare a reality."

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts Incoming

    Right now, investors are waiting for news from BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI), Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK), and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) that could send their stock prices screaming higher, or lower, overnight. Shares of BeyondSpring more than tripled in August after the clinical-stage biotech's lead candidate, plinabulin, produced positive results. During a clinical trial with lung cancer patients called Dublin-3, adding plinabulin to standard chemotherapy significantly reduced patients' risk of death.

  • Why Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Down 13% This Week

    Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS), a biotechnology company, have fallen around 13.6% since their closing price on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Investors were disappointed by phase 3 clinical trial results for tofersen, an experimental treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Treatment with tofersen was supposed to help reduce physical symptoms of ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects around 20,000 new U.S. patients annually.

  • Athira CEO Resigns After Data Manipulation Firestorm, But Alzheimer's Stock Pops

    Leen Kawas resigned from her post as Athira CEO after an investigation found she manipulated data in papers — and ATHA stock soared.

  • A surprising reason many businesses don’t have Covid vaccine mandates

    Some CEOs worry they'll lose workers they can't replace if they require all employees to get vaccinated.

  • Amazon commits to build Arlington school facility at HQ2

    Amazon.com Inc.'s second headquarters development in Pentagon City will include a permanent home for Arlington Community High School — with the e-commerce giant committing to build the new facility for the county's school system. Arlington County and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced this week the new building for the alternative-path school, which provides flexible scheduling for students 16 and older who are also working and providing for their families, will be part of the PenPlace development coming to the corner of S. Fern Street and Army Navy Drive. ACHS has never had a permanent home, and Arlington officials said positioning it in Pentagon City near many modes of transit will benefit its student body.

  • Deere gets temporary injunction limiting striking worker picket line -Iowa court

    The union workers' activities were "unwarranted, impermissible and unlawful," Marlita Grave, Chief District Judge of Iowa's Seventh Judicial District wrote in a Wednesday order. While the injunction does not entirely forbid the strike, the judge limited the number of picketers to no more than four at each gate of the facility. When asked for a comment, Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman for the UAW union that represents the workers, said the union does not discuss ongoing legal matters.

  • Why Cortexyme Thinks It Could Be Next In The Mega Alzheimer's Drug Market

    The next donnybrook in Alzheimer's disease is looming. Biogen gained the first approval, and a slew of biotech stocks are now lining up.

  • CDC approves Moderna and J&J Covid-19 vaccine boosters

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses the latest CDC recommendations, including mixing and matching vaccine boosters.

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: Athira CEO Resigns Over Doctored Research, Merck's Keytruda Snags First Approval For Breast Cancer In Europe, Minerva And Xilio IPOs

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Stocks In Focus Athira Names Chief Operating Officer Mark Litton As Next CEO as Leen Kawas Resigns Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) announced the appointment of Mark Litton, who was serving as the company's chief operating officer, as its chief executive officer. Litton succeeds Leen Kawas, who has resigned from her position as President and CEO and as a member of the company's board. Kawas was placed on leave af

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • 2 COVID Stocks I'd Consider Instead of Moderna

    Shares of vaccine maker Moderna hit highs of nearly $500 earlier this year. No doubt, Moderna has been an exceptional investment over the past year, soaring 350% while the S&P 500 has risen by just 29%. Two stocks I'd buy instead of Moderna are AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Merck (NYSE: MRK).

  • This Isn’t Sci-Fi: How AI Is About To Disrupt This $11 Trillion Industry

    Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s disrupting entire industries. Now, it’s coming to the healthcare sector, and it could change everything we know about medicine

  • Hundreds Sickened After Onion-Linked Salmonella Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- People across the U.S. have been advised to throw away all unlabeled red, white and yellow onions after a mass salmonella outbreak sickened hundreds of people across 37 states.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing T

  • Biogen Shareholders Face the Waiting Game

    Investor enthusiasm for Biogen won’t come back until key questions about its new Alzheimer’s disease drug are resolved.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech Covid Vaccine Is Nearly 91% Effective in Children

    A new study submitted by the companies shows the vaccine created a strong immune response in children between ages 5 and 11.

  • Marine Veteran Disarms Robbery Suspect Armed With Handgun at Gas Station in Arizona

    The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona said a Marine Corps veteran disarmed a suspect with a handgun during a robbery at a Chevron gas station on October 20.Security footage shows the veteran, who was a customer inside the store, grabbing the suspect’s gun and restraining him.“Upon arrival, deputies learned of three suspects entering the Chevron, one of them armed with a handgun,” the sheriff’s office said. “The armed suspect walked next to a store customer while pointing the weapon toward the cashier when the customer acted immediately and disarmed him.”The other two suspects fled the scene and were on the loose, according to a statement. The armed suspect, who was a juvenile, was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault. Credit: Yuma County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • 5 Ways Scientists Think You Can Live Longer

    Adalberto Roque/AFP via GettyMost people want to live a long and happy life—or at least avoid a short and miserable one. If you’re in that majority, then you’re in luck. Over the last decade, a quiet research revolution has occurred in our understanding of the biology of aging.The challenge is to turn this knowledge into advice and treatments we can benefit from. Here we bust the myth that lengthening healthy life expectancy is science fiction, and show that it is instead scientific fact.Nutriti

  • Recro Secures Manufacturing Contract From NIH For Nasal Spray Analgesic

    Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: REPH) has been awarded a new development and manufacturing contract by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The new contract is an individual $1.87 million task order that falls under an existing NIH parent contract previously awarded to IriSys, the San Diego-based CDMO that Recro recently acquired. Related: Recro To Acquire IriSys For Around M, Q2 Earnings Top Estimates. Under the new contract, the Company