University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Announces Future Home of St. Augustine Campus to Continue Providing Cutting Edge Immersive Learning Experiences for Students

The 122,000 square-foot facility plans include a state-of-the-art learning center dedicated to rehabilitative sciences

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) announces its strategic plans to build a new leading-edge campus in St. Augustine, FL to increase immersive learning opportunities for its students, continue building innovative programs, and help practitioners meet the needs of the community and the healthcare profession at large.

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences' new St. Augustine campus image is credited to Glenser.

"At USAHS, we pride ourselves on innovating and responding to the ever-changing needs of today's healthcare practitioners," said Vivian A. Sanchez, USAHS Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer. "We were founded over 40 years ago in St. Augustine to transform health sciences and the lives of everyone we serve. Today our more than 15,000 exceptional alumni are among the top clinicians in the country. With this expansion, we can continue to fill practioner gaps and address the diverse needs of hospitals and healthcare facilities in St. Augustine and in the other communities we serve in all 50 states. The University's new campus is a demonstration of our commitment to the broader community. "

Built specifically for health sciences education, facilities will include simulation labs to help equip USAHS students with diverse skillsets needed to provide quality and exceptional care. Included is the university's signature Center for Innovative Clinical Practice featuring 14 beds in a hospital setting, two complex hospital rooms, six assessment rooms to practice doctor office scenarios, an activities of daily living lab that simulates a home environment, and cadaver and Anatomage anatomy labs to facilitate dynamic learning of anatomy. In addition, observation rooms will allow for real-time observation and review of student scenarios.

"USAHS is proud to be among the first universities to have simulation education centers dedicated to the rehabilitative sciences," said Dr. Maria Puzziferro, USAHS Dean of Teaching, Learning and Innovation. "Students can improve their professionalism, patient safety and patient care skills ahead of their first clinical role, whether in an ICU, an in-patient rehab facility, a mental health clinic, or another setting. The immersive experiences will help prepare every graduate for long-term success as effective, interdisciplinary problem-solvers and leaders in their professions."

Story continues

Located less than two miles west of USAHS' current location at 1 University Blvd, the planned 122,000 square foot campus will include an expansive student lounge, study spaces with student learning support technology, faculty and staff offices, workspaces, conference rooms and enhanced student amenities.

To develop the new campus location facilities, USAHS executed a planned transfer of the property it previously acquired at 1 News Place in St. Augustine, FL to ESJ Capital Partners. The transfer enables ESJ Capital Partners to initiate the construction phase of the new USAHS campus, which includes the preservation of this historic building.

Founded in 1979 in St. Augustine, FL, USAHS is a private, accredited, graduate-level university committed to health and rehabilitative sciences through innovative classroom and clinical education. Campuses are in San Marcos, CA., St. Augustine and Miami, FL., and Austin and Irving-Las Colinas, Texas.

USAHS has been a Certified B Corp since 2015. This prestigious designation shows the University's social responsibility and commitment to the environment. Each campus uses recycled materials, including carpet, high-efficiency HVAC systems, LED lights, water bottle refill stations, daylight harvesting, motion light sensors, low-flow toilets, and xeriscape landscaping.

For more information on USAHS and its programs, visit usa.edu.

About the University of St. Augustine Health Sciences

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution that offers degree programs in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, nursing, education, and healthcare administration, as well as continuing education programs. Founded in 1979, USAHS educates students through its network of campuses in San Marcos, California; St. Augustine and Miami in Florida; and Austin and Dallas in Texas. USAHS is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 985 Atlantic Avenue, #100, Alameda, CA 94501, (510) 748-9001, www.wascsenior.org, and depicts its commitment to social responsibility through its B Corp certification. For more information: www.usa.edu .

Media Contact:

Abby Wood

awood@wearecsg.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-st-augustine-for-health-sciences-announces-future-home-of-st-augustine-campus-to-continue-providing-cutting-edge-immersive-learning-experiences-for-students-301811544.html

SOURCE University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences