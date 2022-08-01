University of Technology Sydney and Microsoft collaborate to build workforce of the future

SYDNEY, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UTS and Microsoft have created a graduate certificate that addresses a massive technology skills shortage in the labour market.

Microsoft Director of Education, Australia, Tiffany Wright and UTS Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Innovation and Enterprise) Glenn Wightwick. Image supplied by Microsoft.

Microsoft and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) have announced a new course that provides students with the skills to succeed in functional consulting.

The Graduate Certificate in Business Consulting and Technology Implementation has been co-designed by Microsoft and UTS in collaboration with leading services firms Avanade, Capgemini, and EY. The course melds technology skills with human-centric skills - like creative thinking, adaptability and emotional intelligence - to fill a growing gap in the market for business and technology consultants.

Through the graduate certificate, UTS aims to produce 1,200 graduates who can deliver solutions with Microsoft Dynamics and other platforms. The course will be delivered online and take eight to ten months to complete on a part-time basis, enabling learners to work while they study.

The first global cohort of lifelong learners will begin their studies in October 2022.

Based on forecasts by International Data Corporation, spending on customer relationship management and low-code solutions is expected to grow approximately 20% year-on-year until 2024. However, businesses may face a lack of talent - to meet demand, an estimated 286,000 additional skilled technology workers are needed over the next two years, according to the Tech Council of Australia.

Tiffany Wright, Director for Education at Microsoft Australia and New Zealand: "Organisations…are looking to grasp the huge opportunity offered by business applications, but a lack of skilled workers puts this at risk. The Graduate Certificate helps provide students with real-world skills and experience that they can put to use straight away."

Glenn Wightwick, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Enterprise at UTS: "The Graduate Certificate… brings together the expertise of our world-class educators at UTS in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and UTS Business School, the advanced technologies of Microsoft and the valuable real-world experiences of EY, Capgemini, and Avanade. We at UTS are proud to launch this course, and excited to welcome the first cohort of students in October."

