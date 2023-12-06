University of Tennessee architecture students design clever, thoughtful homes for Knoxville

At first glance, the model homes designed by Kinna Dutton, a fifth-year University of Tennessee at Knoxville School of Architecture student, look like traditional, single-family homes.

But Dutton's design is a Trojan horse, hiding three homes in one.

Designs from about a dozen UT Knoxville architecture students explore ways to add density by building duplexes, triplexes and other multiple-family structures in the footprint of a single-family home.

It's called missing middle housing, and it's part of a proposed plan to add more housing supply to Knoxville's strained market.

At an early December open house, the students presented their designs for homes that could be built in Knoxville's historic neighborhoods and would add density while maintaining character.

University of Tennessee students' design concepts are showcased to help solve Knoxville's housing crunch. The challenge was to create traditional-looking homes that contain several apartments.

"We got a lot of commentary from the public on what the resistance is for missing middle housing in this specific neighborhood," Dutton said about her Lonsdale property design. "A lot of it is resistance to things that don't look like single-family homes."

It might soon become easier for these types of homes to be built as the city looks for ways to add to options. The Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission will consider a proposal from Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon to implement new regulations that would make it easier to build missing middle housing.

Tricia Stuth, a practicing architect and professor at the UT School of Architecture, asked her 15 students to survey the landscape of an empty lot and create an original design that fit the neighborhood.

There are about 2,000 empty lots in Knoxville that could be used for missing middle housing if the proposal is approved.

Some students looked at empty lots in neighborhoods including Oakwood, Parkridge and Mechanicsville.

Another group of 14 students, led by UT architecture professor Ted Shelton, created designs for a specific lot at the intersection of Beaumont Avenue and Boyd Street, across from Beaumont Magnet Academy.

Stuth said the city recommended neighborhoods her students could study, as well as the specific Beaumont property Shelton's students studied.

Renderings show the University of Tennessee students' designs.

The open house was a partnership with Yes! Knoxville, a nonprofit that advocates for missing middle housing and walkable neighborhoods.

What did UT students' housing designs look like?

The students created designs that promoted connectivity and a sense of community.

Hannah Gracy, a fifth-year student, designed a home for teachers and essential workers on a lot across from Lonsdale Elementary School. She wanted to create a structure that was affordable, had units with fewer bedrooms and connected its residents to the community.

"My mom's a teacher and she would love to downsize," Gracy said. "She's a single mom by herself now. She wants to downsize but nothing is affordable."

Keith Carter Jr., a University of Tennessee School of Architecture student, explains his design process at a Dec. 1 open house showcasing missing middle housing ideas.

Fifth-year student Keith Carter Jr. chose two lots in Park City between Louise Avenue and Tarleton Avenue and designed five townhomes across two structures, one historic and one contemporary.

Carter designed a sidewalk and community green space in the alleyway that connected the two properties.

"If you have a sense of shared space, you can really build rapport with neighbors. I think that's a great thing," Carter said. "Bringing people together instead of keeping people isolated can really do things to help the community."

Jakob Mikres, a University of Tennessee School of Architecture student, explains how his research creates community equity.

Jakob Mikres, a fifth-year student, designed homes that would be owned by a nonprofit. He created eight townhomes and two duplexes on property near Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church on Washington Avenue in Edgewood.

Since the houses wouldn't be sold for a profit, Mikres said the prices would be lower, with a townhouse going for about $191,000. Mikres compared that with Governors Row townhomes in the Fourth and Gill Neighborhood, which go for about $360,000.

"Missing middle housing can be an act of community stewardship to better the community, and not necessarily something that's taking away from people's neighborhoods," Mikres said. "This adds inherent value to people's communities both socially and architecturally."

Fourth-year student Carson Davis designed for the Beaumont property and created two multiplexes with covered bike racks and extra wide steps where people could sit.

Davis used the slope of the property so his design would blend in with surrounding single-family homes.

What is the mayor's missing middle housing proposal?

Kincannon's missing middle housing plan essentially creates a new zoning structure for the city's Traditional Residential Neighborhood zones, which are found inside the Interstate 640 loop.

What kind of nontraditional housing a developer could build would depend on the lot's width and its residential zone: RN-2, RN-3 or RN-4.

Will the mayor's plan be implemented?

The Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission delayed its vote on Kincannon's missing middle housing proposal at its October meeting because it said the plan was rushed and hadn't gotten enough public feedback. Some planning commissioners questioned how much housing stock it would add.

The commission will consider the updated plan at its Dec. 14 meeting, which includes more lots and features reduced maximum setback requirements for properties.

During its Nov. 14 meeting, the Knoxville City Council approved a resolution that asked the planning commission to consider adding RN-1 to the mayor's plan, which would allow missing middle housing to be built on RN-1 lots in Traditional Residential Neighborhoods.

An updated version of the mayor's proposal shows RN-1 has been added, but only duplexes could be built in those zones.

If the plan is approved by the planning commission during the December meeting, it will be sent to the Knoxville City Council for two readings before the new code can go into effect.

Want to see these designs for yourself?

See the students' designs up close 2-4 p.m. Dec. 6 at the UT Art and Architecture Building's first-floor atrium and reading room.

The first hour is a walkthrough, followed by a discussion.

