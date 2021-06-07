U.S. markets closed

University of Vienna online discussion: How do Humans Impact the Planet

·3 min read

Online discussion with UNDP's Administrator, Achim Steiner

VIENNA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achim Steiner, Head of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), will discuss, with a panel of scientists from the University of Vienna and other experts, how to unlock the transformations that need to strengthen both our social and planetary systems, so that people and the planet prosper together. The event will take place on Monday, June 14, 2021, 6:00 p.m. CEST.

The age of humans, or the Anthropocene, is confronting them with very serious questions about their own future. The devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have taken the world's attention, while other layered crises – from climate change to rising inequalities -- continue to take their toll, exposing how planetary and societal imbalances are deeply intertwined.

At these crossroads, how do people find a new pathway: one that expands human wellbeing, ends poverty, and promotes peace while easing planetary pressures?

UNDP, through its recently published 2020 Human Development Report, calls for a redesign of the path to progress and advocates for nothing less than a great transformation in the way people work, live and cooperate. It presents the new Planetary pressures-adjusted Human Development Index, an experimental measure to fully account for the dangerous pressures people put on the planet.

Following his keynote speech, Achim Steiner will be joined by environmental economist Alexandra Brausmann, meteorologist Andreas Stohl – both from University of Vienna – as well as by Katharina Rogenhofer, federal spokeswoman for the popular climate petition and University of Vienna alumna. Martin Kotynek, editor-in-chief of the daily newspaper "Der Standard" will moderate the event.

About Achim Steiner

Achim Steiner is a global leader on sustainable development, climate change action and international cooperation. A vocal advocate for 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, he is currently the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme and Vice-Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group. From 2016 to 2017, he was the Dean of Oxford Martin School and Professorial Fellow of Balliol College, University of Oxford. Previously, he headed the United Nations Environment Programme, the United Nations Office at Nairobi, and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, among other positions. Achim Steiner grew up in Brazil and has lived and worked in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America and the United States. He graduated in Philosophy, Politics and Economics (MA) from Worcester College, Oxford University and holds an MA from the University of London/School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

About UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change. Working with a broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, UNDP helps nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and planet.

Semester question of the University of Vienna

Each semester, the University of Vienna poses its academics a question that is of particular relevance to today's society. The University of Vienna runs the semester question in cooperation with the Austrian daily newspaper "Der Standard" – starting with online contributions and ending with a discussion at the end of the semester.

HOW DO WE HUMANS IMPACT THE PLANET?
Monday, June 14, 2021, 6:00 p.m.-7: 15 p.m. CEST

Please share questions and suggestions on the topic using the hashtag #semesterfrage on our social media channels.
Facebook-Event
facebook.com/univienna
instagram.com/univienna
twitter.com/univienna

Press contact
Mag. Alexandra Frey
Press Office of the University of Vienna
Research and Teaching
1010 Vienna, Universitätsring 1,
Austria
M +43-664-60277-175 33
alexandra.frey@univie.ac.at
univie.ac.at

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-vienna-online-discussion-how-do-humans-impact-the-planet-301306106.html

SOURCE University of Vienna

