University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point rolls out Stevie's food truck in community

UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Thomas Gibson and alum Olivia Molle (center), along with Stevie Pointer and Student Affairs and University Dining staff, recently cut a ceremonial ribbon to officially open Stevie’s food truck, which will debut off campus on July 21.

STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will be rolling out its new food truck this week in the Stevens Point area.

According to a news release from the university, Stevie’s food truck is a new extension of its dining program and held a soft opening for U.S. Senior Open guests who parked in the university’s parking lot before heading to SentryWorld.

Stevie’s will officially premier at the Stevens Point Brewery’s patio Friday, then at the Rosholt Bike Fest in downtown Rosholt Saturday.

Customers can expect to find snacks, beverages and full meals at Stevie’s food truck, and they will be able to find it at various community events, festivals, celebrations and UWSP activities. The truck is also available for people to rent for private parties.

More: Stevens Point Streetwise: The Violet Basil closes, Peoples State Bank opens new branch

More: Arnold Palmer, Brett Favre and the Mona Lisa: 41 years of golf history at SentryWorld in Stevens Point

A student-driven project

The idea for Stevie’s food truck was driven by a recent graduate as part of her Master of Business Administration fellowship.

Olivia Molle, from Plover, who recently graduated from UWSP with an MBA, focused her project on integrating the university into the Stevens Point community. According to the release, she discussed ideas with an advisory board made up of people both on campus and in the community. Those discussions led to the food truck idea and formally proposing the idea to UWSP’s leadership team.

Molle worked with University Dining to research food trucks and to create a business plan and ultimately used funds the university had set aside for the expansion opportunity to bridge its service throughout the community.

“I’m so proud of this project,” Molle said. “It was supported across campus and while it was hard work, it has been so rewarding to see it come to life. It brings a smile to my face knowing it will bring a lot of smiles to people in the community.”

Marty Kalepp, University Dining’s associate director, said the food truck is an exciting opportunity for dining staff members to share their culinary talents with the community both on and off campus.

For more information or to book Stevie’s food truck, visit uwsp.edu/dining/university-dining-services/food-truck or find UWSP Stevie's on Facebook or Instagram.

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point rolls out Stevie's food truck