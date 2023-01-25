Univest Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2022 Results
(2022 Loan Growth of 16.0% (excluding PPP1 loans))
SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $23.8 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.4 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
One-Time Items
The financial results for the quarter included bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit claims of $526 thousand, which represented $0.02 diluted earnings per share. Restructuring charges of $184 thousand were recognized in the fourth quarter related to the consolidation of two financial centers.
Loans
Gross loans and leases, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans1, increased $842.8 million, or 16.0%, from December 31, 2021, primarily due to increases in commercial, commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage loans, and lease financings. Gross loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, increased $274.0 million, or 18.8% (annualized), from September 30, 2022, primarily due to increases in commercial, commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage loans, and lease financings.
Deposits
Total deposits decreased $151.3 million, or 2.5%, from December 31, 2021, primarily due to decreases in commercial, consumer and public funds deposits partially offset by an increase in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $116.8 million, or 8.0% (annualized), from September 30, 2022, primarily due to increases in commercial, consumer and brokered deposits partially offset by decreases in public funds deposits.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income of $61.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $3.7 million, or 6.3%, from the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $14.4 million, or 30.3%, from the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 and the prior quarter was largely due to significant loan growth, the rapid increase in interest rates and the asset sensitivity of the Corporation's balance sheet, offset by an increase in costs of funds.
Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.76% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.67% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.86% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately one basis point for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to one basis point for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 43 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. PPP loans had no impact on net interest margin for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 and had a favorable impact on net interest margin of eight basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity and PPP loans, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.77% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 3.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 3.21% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $20.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 6.6%, from the comparable period in the prior year.
Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $700 thousand, or 14.3%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to a $1.2 million adjustment in the quarter for previously unrecorded revenue of which $815 thousand related to the first nine months of 2022. This adjustment was partially offset by decreased income driven by reduced assets under management due to market volatility. Insurance commission and fee income increased $698 thousand, or 18.7%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to incremental revenue attributable to the acquisition of the Paul I. Sheaffer insurance agency in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Other income increased $1.2 million, or 114.7%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year due to a $1.1 million increase in interest rate swap income.
BOLI increased $511 thousand, or 71.1%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to death benefit claims as previously discussed.
Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $2.1 million, or 82.7%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in loan sales and a contraction of gain on sale margins.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $47.3 million, an increase of $4.0 million, or 9.2%, from the comparable period in the prior year. The results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 included approximately $434 thousand in expenses related to our digital transformation initiative, a comprehensive digital platform which will blend our core operating systems together and allow Univest to personalize experiences and seamlessly deliver existing products and services, digitally, across an expanded footprint.
Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $1.7 million, or 6.0%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. This increase reflects the insurance acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2021, our expansion into Maryland and Western Pennsylvania, and annual merit increases.
Data processing expenses increased $684 thousand, or 20.4%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to continued investments in technology, general price increases, and $206 thousand in support of the previously discussed digital transformation initiative for the respective period.
Restructuring charges increased $184 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the comparable period in the prior year as previously discussed.
Other expense increased $1.2 million, or 21.3%, for the quarter compared to the comparable period in the prior year primarily due to increases in travel and entertainment expenses of $228 thousand for the quarter and $430 thousand of fraud losses.
Tax Provision
The effective income tax rate was 19.6% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to an effective income tax rate of 19.7% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 reflects the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases.
Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets were $33.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $33.0 million at September 30, 2022 and $34.0 million at December 31, 2021.
Net loan and lease charge-offs were $908 thousand and $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, compared to net loan and lease recoveries of $243 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net loan and lease charge-offs were $3.9 million and $213 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
The provision for credit losses was $5.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to a provision for credit losses of $3.6 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The provision for credit losses was $12.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $10.1 million for the comparable period in the prior year. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.29% at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.28% at September 30, 2022 and 1.35% at December 31, 2021.
Dividend
On January 25, 2023, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on February 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023.
Conference Call
Univest will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may preregister at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=789ec9e7&confId=45853. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-844-200-6205; using Access Code 610261. A replay of the conference call will be available through February 23, 2023 by dialing 1-866-813-9403; using Access Code: 720149.
About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $7.2 billion in assets and $4.2 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2022. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.
This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations or lead to higher operating costs; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market; (5) economic assumptions that may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation; (6) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (7) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (8) changes in the securities markets; (9) the continuing effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation; (10) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (11) potential recessionary conditions and/or (12) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Balance Sheet (Period End)
12/31/22
09/30/22
06/30/22
03/31/22
12/31/21
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
84,176
$
65,859
$
59,590
$
57,307
$
49,202
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
68,623
47,451
35,187
716,474
840,948
Cash and cash equivalents
152,799
113,310
94,777
773,781
890,150
Investment securities held-to-maturity
154,727
159,170
159,808
166,339
176,983
Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses
350,256
347,479
351,382
349,994
317,007
Investments in equity securities
2,579
2,994
2,934
2,569
2,999
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost
33,841
29,475
29,116
26,330
28,186
Loans held for sale
5,037
9,087
8,352
14,521
21,600
Loans and leases held for investment
6,123,230
5,849,259
5,661,777
5,400,786
5,310,017
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
(79,004
)
(74,929
)
(72,011
)
(68,286
)
(71,924
)
Net loans and leases held for investment
6,044,226
5,774,330
5,589,766
5,332,500
5,238,093
Premises and equipment, net
50,939
50,533
50,080
50,429
56,882
Operating lease right-of-use assets
30,059
30,654
30,929
30,498
30,407
Goodwill
175,510
175,510
175,510
175,510
175,510
Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization
11,384
11,650
11,728
11,784
11,848
Bank owned life insurance
120,297
120,035
120,103
119,398
118,699
Accrued interest and other assets
90,362
83,170
76,328
54,087
54,057
Total assets
$
7,222,016
$
6,907,397
$
6,700,813
$
7,107,740
$
7,122,421
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
2,037,562
$
1,968,422
$
2,062,538
$
2,136,467
$
2,065,423
Interest-bearing deposits:
3,866,263
3,818,554
3,500,510
3,911,465
3,989,701
Total deposits
5,903,825
5,786,976
5,563,048
6,047,932
6,055,124
Short-term borrowings
197,141
80,711
97,606
18,976
20,106
Long-term debt
95,000
95,000
95,000
95,000
95,000
Subordinated notes
148,260
99,107
99,030
98,952
98,874
Operating lease liabilities
33,153
33,718
33,951
33,566
33,453
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
68,137
57,698
48,253
39,459
46,070
Total liabilities
6,445,516
6,153,210
5,936,888
6,333,885
6,348,627
SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued
157,784
157,784
157,784
157,784
157,784
Additional paid-in capital
300,808
299,791
298,800
297,945
299,181
Retained earnings
428,637
410,942
396,295
389,332
375,124
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit
(62,104
)
(64,985
)
(42,781
)
(31,909
)
(16,353
)
Treasury stock, at cost
(48,625
)
(49,345
)
(46,173
)
(39,297
)
(41,942
)
Total shareholders’ equity
776,500
754,187
763,925
773,855
773,794
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
7,222,016
$
6,907,397
$
6,700,813
$
7,107,740
$
7,122,421
For the three months ended,
For the twelve months ended,
Balance Sheet (Average)
12/31/22
09/30/22
06/30/22
03/31/22
12/31/21
12/31/22
12/31/21
Assets
$
7,019,381
$
6,797,466
$
6,962,401
$
7,047,980
$
7,088,289
$
6,956,292
$
6,655,443
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses
505,717
517,335
515,741
522,128
469,588
515,192
406,463
Loans and leases, gross
5,979,581
5,752,119
5,520,580
5,344,698
5,255,279
5,651,265
5,322,475
Deposits
5,837,823
5,645,291
5,903,173
5,984,815
6,041,798
5,841,832
5,591,195
Shareholders' equity
767,192
773,099
771,410
774,358
762,334
771,499
734,456
Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End)
12/31/22
09/30/22
06/30/22
03/31/22
12/31/21
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
1,086,781
$
1,052,733
$
1,028,354
$
932,485
$
956,396
Paycheck Protection Program
2,147
2,207
5,358
10,298
31,748
Real estate-commercial
3,027,955
2,936,204
2,870,286
2,816,737
2,718,535
Real estate-construction
381,811
329,915
319,449
285,083
283,918
Real estate-residential secured for business purpose
478,254
443,837
419,652
412,486
409,900
Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose
730,395
685,771
629,144
568,735
540,566
Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose
176,699
175,843
168,536
160,134
158,909
Loans to individuals
27,873
26,679
27,061
26,249
25,504
Lease financings
211,315
196,070
193,937
188,579
184,541
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income
6,123,230
5,849,259
5,661,777
5,400,786
5,310,017
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
(79,004
)
(74,929
)
(72,011
)
(68,286
)
(71,924
)
Net loans and leases held for investment
$
6,044,226
$
5,774,330
$
5,589,766
$
5,332,500
$
5,238,093
Asset Quality Data (Period End)
12/31/22
09/30/22
06/30/22
03/31/22
12/31/21
Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual troubled debt restructured
loans and leases
$
13,353
$
13,620
$
13,355
$
30,876
$
33,210
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due
875
416
2,784
274
498
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans and leases
49
50
50
51
51
Total nonperforming loans and leases
14,277
14,086
16,189
31,201
33,759
Other real estate owned
19,258
18,960
18,604
279
279
Total nonperforming assets
$
33,535
$
33,046
$
34,793
$
31,480
$
34,038
Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
0.22
%
0.23
%
0.24
%
0.57
%
0.63
%
Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
0.23
%
0.24
%
0.29
%
0.58
%
0.64
%
Nonperforming assets / Total assets
0.46
%
0.48
%
0.52
%
0.44
%
0.48
%
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
$
79,004
$
74,929
$
72,011
$
68,286
$
71,924
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
1.29
%
1.28
%
1.27
%
1.26
%
1.35
%
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (1)
1.29
%
1.28
%
1.27
%
1.27
%
1.36
%
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment
591.66
%
550.14
%
539.21
%
221.16
%
216.57
%
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment
553.37
%
531.94
%
444.81
%
218.86
%
213.05
%
For the three months ended,
For the twelve months ended,
12/31/22
09/30/22
06/30/22
03/31/22
12/31/21
12/31/22
12/31/21
Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries)
$
908
$
1,196
$
1,715
$
76
$
(243
)
$
3,895
$
213
Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized)/Average loans and leases
0.06
%
0.08
%
0.12
%
0.01
%
(0.02
%)
0.07
%
0.00
%
(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included at the end of this document.
For the three months ended,
For the twelve months ended,
For the period:
12/31/22
09/30/22
06/30/22
03/31/22
12/31/21
12/31/22
12/31/21
Interest income
$
77,401
$
66,877
$
56,717
$
51,198
$
52,262
$
252,193
$
209,731
Interest expense
15,485
8,627
5,246
4,538
4,737
33,896
21,348
Net interest income
61,916
58,250
51,471
46,660
47,525
218,297
188,383
Provison (reversal of provision) for credit losses
5,416
3,558
6,674
(3,450
)
1,392
12,198
(10,132
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
56,500
54,692
44,797
50,110
46,133
206,099
198,515
Noninterest income:
Trust fee income
1,808
1,835
1,998
2,102
2,086
7,743
8,403
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,575
1,522
1,574
1,504
1,486
6,175
5,504
Investment advisory commission and fee income
5,585
4,199
4,812
5,152
4,885
19,748
18,936
Insurance commission and fee income
4,424
4,442
4,629
5,570
3,726
19,065
16,357
Other service fee income
3,236
3,124
3,309
2,756
2,759
12,425
10,275
Bank owned life insurance income
1,230
1,153
705
699
719
3,787
3,981
Net gain on sales of investment securities
-
-
-
30
5
30
145
Net gain on mortgage banking activities
436
817
1,230
1,929
2,518
4,412
15,141
Other income
2,164
867
741
728
1,008
4,500
4,482
Total noninterest income
20,458
17,959
18,998
20,470
19,192
77,885
83,224
Noninterest expense:
Salaries, benefits and commissions
29,028
29,400
29,133
28,245
27,374
115,806
104,191
Net occupancy
2,551
2,504
2,422
2,716
2,477
10,193
10,397
Equipment
977
968
977
982
985
3,904
3,899
Data processing
4,039
3,901
3,708
3,567
3,355
15,215
12,743
Professional fees
1,829
2,521
2,844
2,138
1,750
9,332
7,687
Marketing and advertising
739
605
693
425
683
2,462
2,063
Deposit insurance premiums
708
662
812
893
698
3,075
2,712
Intangible expenses
301
309
342
341
267
1,293
979
Restructuring charges
184
-
-
-
-
184
-
Other expense
6,970
5,795
6,440
6,105
5,746
25,310
22,738
Total noninterest expense
47,326
46,665
47,371
45,412
43,335
186,774
167,409
Income before taxes
29,632
25,986
16,424
25,168
21,990
97,210
114,330
Income tax expense
5,796
5,185
3,258
4,851
4,578
19,090
22,529
Net income
$
23,836
$
20,801
$
13,166
$
20,317
$
17,412
$
78,120
$
91,801
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.82
$
0.71
$
0.45
$
0.69
$
0.59
$
2.66
$
3.12
Diluted
$
0.81
$
0.71
$
0.45
$
0.68
$
0.59
$
2.64
$
3.11
Dividends declared per share
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.83
$
0.80
Weighted average shares outstanding
29,251,293
29,290,829
29,490,154
29,542,467
29,471,304
29,392,606
29,402,845
Period end shares outstanding
29,271,915
29,242,451
29,365,775
29,636,425
29,500,542
29,271,915
29,500,542
For the three months ended,
For the twelve months ended,
Profitability Ratios (annualized)
12/31/22
09/30/22
06/30/22
03/31/22
12/31/21
12/31/22
12/31/21
Return on average assets
1.35
%
1.21
%
0.76
%
1.17
%
0.97
%
1.12
%
1.38
%
Return on average assets, excluding restructuring
1.36
%
1.21
%
0.76
%
1.17
%
0.97
%
1.13
%
1.38
%
charges (1)
Return on average shareholders' equity
12.33
%
10.67
%
6.85
%
10.64
%
9.06
%
10.13
%
12.50
%
Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding
12.40
%
10.67
%
6.85
%
10.64
%
9.06
%
10.14
%
12.50
%
restructuring charges (1)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)
16.23
%
14.06
%
9.10
%
14.04
%
11.93
%
13.36
%
16.55
%
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
16.33
%
14.06
%
9.10
%
14.04
%
11.93
%
13.39
%
16.55
%
restructuring charges (1)(3)
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.76
%
3.67
%
3.19
%
2.89
%
2.86
%
3.38
%
3.06
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
56.9
%
60.6
%
66.6
%
67.0
%
64.3
%
62.4
%
60.9
%
Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1)(2)
56.7
%
60.6
%
66.6
%
67.0
%
64.3
%
62.4
%
60.9
%
Capitalization Ratios
Dividends declared to net income
25.8
%
29.6
%
47.1
%
29.1
%
33.9
%
31.2
%
25.6
%
Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)
10.75
%
10.92
%
11.40
%
10.89
%
10.86
%
10.75
%
10.86
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
8.49
%
8.55
%
8.97
%
8.58
%
8.56
%
8.49
%
8.56
%
Common equity book value per share
$
26.53
$
25.79
$
26.01
$
26.11
$
26.23
$
26.53
$
26.23
Tangible common equity book value per share (1)
$
20.42
$
19.67
$
19.91
$
20.06
$
20.14
$
20.42
$
20.14
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.81
%
9.87
%
9.45
%
9.35
%
9.13
%
9.81
%
9.13
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.37
%
10.51
%
10.62
%
11.07
%
11.08
%
10.37
%
11.08
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.37
%
10.51
%
10.62
%
11.07
%
11.08
%
10.37
%
11.08
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.67
%
13.10