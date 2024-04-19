Univest Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:UVSP) CEO Will Probably Find It Hard To See A Huge Raise This Year

Key Insights

Univest Financial will host its Annual General Meeting on 25th of April

Salary of US$806.0k is part of CEO Jeff Schweitzer's total remuneration

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Univest Financial's EPS grew by 14% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 23%

In the past three years, the share price of Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 25th of April. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Jeff Schweitzer Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Univest Financial Corporation has a market capitalization of US$549m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.6m over the year to December 2023. Notably, that's a decrease of 12% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$806k.

In comparison with other companies in the American Banks industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$200m to US$800m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$1.5m. This suggests that Univest Financial remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Jeff Schweitzer directly owns US$1.7m worth of shares in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$806k US$775k 49% Other US$824k US$1.1m 51% Total Compensation US$1.6m US$1.8m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 45% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 55% of the pie. Univest Financial is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Univest Financial Corporation's Growth

Univest Financial Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 14% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 1.1%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Univest Financial Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 23% over three years, many shareholders in Univest Financial Corporation are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

