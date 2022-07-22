Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock for its Client WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) and Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market

Univest Securities, LLC

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) for its client WeTrade Group Inc. (“Wetrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$40 million of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable one or more times in whole or in part, to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, within 45 days from the closing date of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering closed on July 21, 2022 and the Company’s common stock began trading on July 19, 2022 on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WETG."



Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the Company’s R&D and technology development, marketing and talent recruitment in China, strategic investment in service provider and general working capital.

The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole book runner to the Offering. Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP served as counsel to the Company, and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC served as counsel to Univest Securities, LLC in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (File Number: 333-252149) and, as amended, was declared effective by the SEC on July 18, 2022. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus relating to the Offering, filed with the SEC on July 19, 2022, may be obtained from Univest Securities, LLC by email at info@univest.us, or by standard mail to Univest Securities, LLC, 75 Rockefeller Plaza Suite 18C, New York, NY 10019. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, may be obtained via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a technical service provider of SAAS and Cloud Intelligent System for micro-businesses, and a pioneering internationalized system in the global micro-business cloud intelligence field and the leader, innovator and promoter of the world's cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses. WeTrade Group independently developed the cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses (Abbreviation: YCloud). YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system. As of today, YCloud's business has successfully landed in mainland China and Hong Kong, covering the micro business industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry, livestreaming and short video industry, aesthetic medical industry and traditional retail industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 18C

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: info@univest.us



