Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $5 Million Underwritten Public Offering for its Client Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ: BTOG)

Univest Securities, LLC

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of the underwritten public offering for its client Bit Origin Limited (the “Company”, Nasdaq: BTOG), an emerging growth company engaged in crypto mining business with diversified expansion strategies. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5 million of 9,803,922 ordinary shares at an offering price of $0.51 per ordinary share from the offering, before underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. In addition, the Company granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase an additional 1,470,588 ordinary shares, representing up to 15% of the number of the shares sold in the offering, solely to cover over-allotments, if any. A full exercise of the over-allotment option would increase the total gross proceeds of the offering to approximately $5.75 million.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general business purposes.

Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole book runner for the offering. Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP served as counsel to the Company, and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC served as counsel to Univest Securities, LLC in connection with the Offering.

The sale of the ordinary shares in the offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-238700), previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 26, 2020 and declared effective on July 7, 2020. Such securities are being offered only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the registered direct offering was filed with the SEC on June 7, 2022. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained at the SEC's website www.sec.gov or by contacting Univest Securities, LLC by email at info@univest.us or standard mail to Univest Securities, LLC, 75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 1838, New York, NY 10019.

Story continues

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

About Bit Origin Limited

Bit Origin Limited, formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., is an emerging growth company operating in the United States and engaged in crypto mining business. The Company is also actively deploying blockchain technologies, alongside diversified expansion strategies. For more information, please visit https://bitorigin.io.

Forward-looking Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and representatives as well as the Company caution investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 1838

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: info@univest.us



