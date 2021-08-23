U.S. markets closed

Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)

Univest Securities, LLC
4 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an upsized underwritten public offering for the sale of 720,000 shares of 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, with a $25.00 liquidation preference per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), at a price to the public of $25.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $18,000,000 by its client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (“MTI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: MKTY), the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business. Net proceeds to the Company, after payment of underwriting discounts and fees and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, were approximately $16.1 million.

The Series A Preferred Stock is a new issue of securities with no established trading market. The Series A Preferred Stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “MKTYP”.

The Company has also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 108,000 shares of the Series A Preferred Stock (representing 15% of the shares of the Series A Preferred Stock being sold in the offering) to cover over-allotments, if any. The underwriters may exercise this option at any time and from time to time during the 45-day period from the closing of the offering. In the event that the Over-Allotment Option is exercised by the underwriters, in full, that would result in additional aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2,700,000 less applicable underwriter discounts and other offering fees and expenses.

MTI intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for the acquisition, development and growth of data centers, including cryptocurrency mining processors, other computer processing equipment, data storage, electrical infrastructure, software and real property, and business, product line or asset acquisitions related to MTI Instruments and for working capital and general corporate purposes, which include, but are not limited to, operating expenses.

The Series A Preferred Stock is perpetual and has no maturity date. The Series A Preferred Stock is not redeemable prior to August 23, 2026, except under certain circumstances. On or after August 23, 2026, the Series A Preferred Stock may be redeemed at the Company’s option, in whole or in part, from time to time, at a redemption price of $25.00 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, plus all dividends accumulated and unpaid (whether or not declared) on the Series A Preferred Stock up to, but not including, the date of such redemption. The Series A Preferred Stock may also be redeemed upon the occurrence of certain delisting or change in control events.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole book running manager for this offering.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-257300), as amended, including by its Registration Statement on Form S-1MEF filed pursuant to Rule 462(b), previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC on August 20, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Univest Securities, LLC, 375 Park Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10152, by phone (212) 343-8888 or e-mail info@univest.us.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

About MTI

MTI is the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc. Through EcoChain, MTI develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. Through MTI Instruments, MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries. Those include manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. For more information about MTI, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by MTI with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of MTI, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, Univest Securities, LLC and the Company disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo
Chief Executive Officer
375 Park Avenue #1502
New York, NY 10152
Phone: (212) 343-8888
Email: info@univest.us


