UniVista Insurance, at the Forefront of Insurance Service Providers, Looks to Technology and Launches an Efficient App for Users in Florida, Texas, California and Arizona

·2 min read

UniVista Insurance Mobile App is ideal for all transactions related to insurance purchases. Download our free App Today Compatible with iPhone iOS 10.3 or higher and Android 16 or higher

MIAMI, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniVista Insurance, in its desire to offer the best service to consumers in the shortest time possible, has launched an innovative application that brings clients the easiest and most efficient ways to purchase their products and get quality care at their fingertips. The updated and redesigned app allows users to retrieve an extensive inventory of insurance services.

Today, technology is an integral part of our lives and the ability to access essential services virtually is of utmost importance. Currently, more than 65% of Hispanics have downloaded an app for personal use or to share experiences with others. Taking this into account, UniVista Insurance is offering this new service that allows users to complete the following tasks digitally:

  • Purchase auto insurance in under 3 minutes

  • Find nearby Insurance Agents

  • Get free quotes for insurance needs including: Auto, Home, Life, Health, Commercial and Medicare Advantage

  • Allow Insurance Agents to easily track and manage leads to provide excellent customer service

  • Experience a new design with improved user interface and user experience

"Our main goal is to have satisfied clients though a quality user experience. They deserve more, and should be able to compare insurance rates and to access an agent to make their purchasing decisions on their own time and in the most efficient way possible. This is why we have created the UniVista Insurance app that already has 10,000 downloads and more than 4,000 customers have been helped, for which we feel very proud," affirmed Iván Herrera, CEO/President of Univista Insurance.

Download our free App Today Compatible with iPhone iOS 10.3 or higher and Android 16 or higher

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1499350728

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.univistainsurance.univista220

About Univista Insurance: Founded in 2006, Univista Insurance has since positioned itself as one of the companies with the largest distribution channels in the United States. It is one of the highest in sales performance of Infinity, Windhaven Insurance, Mercury Insurance Group, Imperial Fire & Casualty, National General Insurance, and Granada Insurance Company products in the categories of life, health, private and commercial property insurance. Univista Insurance's annual sales exceed USD $600M, Univista has more than 2000 agents with 180 offices in Florida (Miami, Orlando, Naples, Ft. Myers, Port St. Lucie, Tampa, West Palm Beach) as well as Los Angeles, California, Texas and Arizona. By obtaining a Univista Insurance policy, users could save up to 40%. For more information visit https://www.univistainsurance.com/mobile-apps

Media Contact: Gladys Colon / 305-608-9996 / gicolon@conceptcreationspr.com

