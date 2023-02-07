U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

Unleashed Brands Partners with Seidler Equity Partners to Fuel Growth & Future Youth Enrichment Brand Development

·4 min read

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's first Youth Enrichment franchise platform company that includes category-leading brands Urban Air Adventure Park, SnapologyThe Little GymXP LeagueClass 101 and Premier Martial Arts, today announced a strategic partnership with Seidler Equity Partners to fund future Company growth and child enrichment programs. As part of the transaction, Unleashed Brands' management team will continue to lead the Company in its founder focused, franchise friendly, families first mission to help children learn, play and grow. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Unleashed Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unleashed Brands)
Unleashed Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unleashed Brands)

The capital infusion helps support Unleashed Brands' next phase of growth and position the Company to acquire more world-class, best-in-category brands into its platform that offers quality, vetted kids' programming across all areas to help them explore new interests, develop new skills and grow into happy, successful adults. Unleashed Brands plans to continue the rapid expansion of its portfolio, which currently includes more than 800 brick-and-mortar locations across six brands in the U.S. and Canada as of December 2022, with plans to open more than 630 additional portfolio brand locations in the next few years.

Seidler Equity Partners is a leading investment firm based in Marina del Rey, Calif., with more than 30 years of experience investing in founder-led companies. Seidler Equity Partners has a long history of providing capital and resources to accelerate company growth while preserving culture. As a strategic and financial partner, the firm expects to help Unleashed Brands achieve its full potential during this next phase of growth.

"Unleashed Brands was founded in 2021, when we identified a void in the market for parents looking for a trusted resource for youth activities, and today, our mission remains consistent in helping kids learn, play and grow," said Michael Browning, CEO and Founder of Unleashed Brands. "We invest in world-class brands that align with our overall Company ethos, and through our partnership with Seidler Equity Partners, we'll be able to continue to serve youth of all ages in altogether new and exciting ways and interests. We specifically sought investors who whole-heartedly believe in our mission, and I'm appreciative of Seidler Equity Partners' enthusiastic support – together, we'll work to expand our franchise opportunities across the country to become an even more trusted resource for families."

"Unleashed Brands has an incredible track record of serving America's youth at every stage of their young lives, and it's an honor to partner with the company for this next chapter," said Leonard Lee of Seidler Equity Partners. "Their portfolio of leading brands is paving the way for youth enrichment programs today and in the future."

Former investors have exited the business but continue their support from the sidelines and are proud of the accomplishments of Michael and his incredible team at Unleashed Brands. "The Unleashed Brands platform is now poised for the next phase of growth, which will certainly be an exciting one as they continue to serve both the many incredible franchisees in their system and the needs of parents and their children," said Patrick K. McGee, Managing Partner at MPK Equity Partners. "This team and its franchisees wake up every day seeking to positively impact the lives of millions of children in our local communities, and we are honored to have been part of this journey."

"Supporting the growth of Unleashed Brands from a few dozen indoor adventure parks to an entire platform of brands helping kids and families has been quite the ride," said John Bahr, Managing Partner at AHR Growth Partners. "The entire team's dedication and commitment to that shared vision is contagious, and we look forward to seeing where this next phase takes them – cheering them on every step of the way."

Unleashed Brands is the parent company of six portfolio brands, Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts. Unleashed Brands is led by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience focused on serving families. Unleashed continues to expand its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as moms and dads seek to "build great kids."

About Unleashed Brands
Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, SnapologyThe Little GymXP LeagueClass 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

ABOUT SEIDLER EQUITY PARTNERS
Seidler Equity Partners and its affiliates have been investing in market-leading companies since 1992. Seidler seeks to align its capital and resources with business founders and management teams to achieve long-term growth and preserve company stewardship. For more information, visit www.SEPfunds.com.

Contact: ICR, UnleashedBrands@icrinc.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unleashed-brands-partners-with-seidler-equity-partners-to-fuel-growth--future-youth-enrichment-brand-development-301740892.html

SOURCE Unleashed Brands

