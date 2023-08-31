Unleashing the Power of AI: Intuit's Long-Term Strategy Pays Off

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU), the financial software company behind popular products like QuickBooks and TurboTax, has announced its expectations for double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion in the coming year. The company's CFO, Sandeep Aujla, shared these projections during a recent earnings call.

Looking ahead, Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) expects to continue its impressive performance with double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion. Aujla emphasized the company's focus on cost controls and its ability to operate as an ecosystem across technology, customer success, and marketing. This ecosystem approach not only gives Intuit a competitive advantage but also allows for faster time to market and operating leverage as the business scales.

Long-term AI Strategy Starting to Pay Off

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) is a global AI-driven expert platform and significant investments in data and AI are changing the way consumers and small businesses manage their finances. Over the past decade, Intuit has focused on data and machine learning, making strategic acquisitions like Credit Karma and Mailchimp to enhance its data capabilities. These acquisitions have propelled Intuit forward by about 10 years in terms of data utilization.

Intuit's rich data platform provides powerful insights into customer behaviors, income streams, expenses, profitability, and cash flows. With a 360-degree view of small businesses and 60,000 financial and tax attributes per consumer, Intuit can offer personalized experiences and recommendations to help customers prosper. This data-driven approach allows Intuit to become a financial assistant in the pocket of its customers, providing them with the tools and information they need to make informed financial decisions.

Investments in AI Technologies

In addition to its focus on data, Intuit has also invested in AI technologies, including knowledge engineering, machine learning, and natural language processing. These investments have enabled Intuit to develop its own Intuit financial large language models (LLMs) that are trained on proprietary customer data. These LLMs allow Intuit to personalize and humanize its services, automating tasks and providing customers with a done-for-you experience.

One of the key innovations introduced by Intuit is its generative AI operating system called GenOS. This operating system empowers Intuit technologists to create breakthrough generative AI experiences, accelerating innovation at scale. By leveraging a platform approach and collaborating with other leaders in generative AI, Intuit can unlock new opportunities to serve its customers in a cost-effective way.

Financial Performance and Expectations

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU), the financial software company, recently announced its fiscal year 2023 results, reporting a strong growth in full-year revenue of 13%. The company's performance exceeded expectations, with total revenue reaching $2.7 billion in the fourth quarter, representing a 12% increase compared to the previous year.

Key Contributors to Revenue Growth

Intuit's success can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the Small Business and Self-Employed Group experienced significant growth, with revenue increasing by 21% during the quarter and 24% for the full year. This growth was driven by a full year of Mailchimp's revenue, as well as strong performance in the QuickBooks Online accounting segment, which saw a 22% increase in revenue in Q4 and a 26% increase for the fiscal year.

The company's online ecosystem also contributed to its revenue growth, with online services growing by 20% in Q4 and 34% for the full fiscal year. This growth was driven by the success of various offerings, including payroll, Mailchimp, payments, capital, and time tracking. Intuit's strategic focus on connecting the ecosystem and expanding globally has proven successful, with total international online ecosystem revenue growing by 12% in Q4 and 31% for the fiscal year.

Transition to Subscription Model and Future Prospects

Intuit's Desktop Ecosystem also performed well, with revenue growing by 19% in the fourth quarter. The company has been transitioning customers from its license-based desktop offering to a recurring subscription model, and this transition is expected to drive continued strong revenue growth in the coming year.

Another significant contributor to Intuit's revenue is its Credit Karma division, which delivered revenue of $424 million in Q4, representing an 11% decline. This decline was primarily due to macroeconomic headwinds in personal loans, auto insurance, home loans, and auto loans. However, the company remains optimistic about the long-term growth prospects of Credit Karma, expecting annual revenue growth of 20% to 25% in the future.

In terms of the Consumer and ProTax groups, Consumer Group revenue increased by 6% in fiscal year 2023, with TurboTax Live experiencing particularly strong growth. The company sees significant opportunities for growth in this segment, including scaling its full-service offering and driving Credit Karma members to TurboTax.

Conclusion

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU)'s AI-driven expert platform and investments in data and AI have positioned the company for significant growth and success. The company is guiding for another year of double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion in fiscal year 2024, despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment. Intuit's focus on innovation and its commitment to putting more money in customers' pockets and saving them time will continue to drive its success in the years ahead.

Overall, Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU)'s strong financial performance and strategic focus on its core businesses, online ecosystem, and international expansion position the company for continued double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion. With its AI-driven expert platform and ecosystem approach, Intuit is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities and deliver value to its customers and shareholders.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

