Unlike the Internet Bubble, AI Is "Not Hype," Says JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. 1 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist if He's Right.

In a far-reaching interview on Monday with CNBC’s Leslie Picker, outspoken JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon addressed the debate over the growing interest in all things artificial intelligence (AI) and whether or not the technology is more hype than substance.

Some market commentators are starting to suggest there's a bubble in AI stocks, and it's bigger than the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s. Dimon categorically refutes that assertion, saying there's no comparison.

Dimon told Picker on CNBC:

When we had the internet bubble the first time around ... that was hype. This is not hype. It's real. People are deploying [AI] at different speeds, but it will handle a tremendous amount of stuff.

He went even further, arguing that generative AI will eventually "be used in almost every job" and could even cure cancer, "because it can do things the human mind simply cannot do."

The one AI stock to buy

If Dimon's views hold true, then there is potential gains to be had by investing in AI-related ventures. If I could buy just one stock to capture the accelerating adoption of AI, it would have to be Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). After pioneering the graphics processing units (GPUs) that render lifelike images in video games, the company adapted the technology to withstand the rigors of AI. Parallel processing, which breaks down larger computational jobs into smaller, more manageable chunks, works equally well for AI as it did in gaming.

Furthermore, Nvidia has expanded beyond the processor itself, providing turnkey AI systems that include the chips and the software that makes them more efficient. Cloud and data center operators are scrambling to revamp their systems to handle the massive influx of AI, an upgrade cycle that could be worth more than $1 trillion. Furthermore, with an estimated 95% share of the GPU data center market, Nvidia will likely reap the lion's share of the rewards.

If you have any doubts, consider this: In its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter (ended Jan. 28), Nvidia's revenue grew 265% year over year to $22.1 billion, while adjusted earnings per share surged 486% to $5.16.

That's why Nvidia is the one stock to buy hand over fist to profit from the AI boom that Jamie Dimon is confirming.

