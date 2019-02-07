Unlike most of US, autonomous vehicles in the UK won't require riders

Twitter More

Facebook More

As soon as this year, self-driving cars in the UK could be truly driverless.

That is, except for the remote control driver monitoring the vehicle while it drives in trial runs. But no one has to be in the car, so the future really is here.

The UK's Department for Transport put out an updated "Code of Practice" Wednesday for testing autonomous vehicles. In the new guidelines (the previous report was from 2015) for companies trialing self-driving vehicles it outlines what's permitted. Notably, "during trials, it is a legal requirement that there is a safety driver or safety operator ready and able to override the vehicle, though not necessarily within the vehicle." Read more...

More about Uk, Driverless Cars, Autonomous Vehicles, Tech, and Transportation