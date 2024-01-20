It's Unlikely That Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s (NYSE:APD) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

Air Products and Chemicals will host its Annual General Meeting on 25th of January

Total pay for CEO Seifi Ghasemi includes US$1.35m salary

Total compensation is 55% above industry average

Air Products and Chemicals' EPS grew by 6.3% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 1.3%

In the past three years, the share price of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has struggled to generate growth for its shareholders. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 25th of January. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

View our latest analysis for Air Products and Chemicals

How Does Total Compensation For Seifi Ghasemi Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$58b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$22m for the year to September 2023. That's a notable increase of 19% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.4m.

For comparison, other companies in the American Chemicals industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$14m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. pays Seifi Ghasemi north of the industry median. What's more, Seifi Ghasemi holds US$177m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$1.4m US$1.4m 6% Other US$21m US$17m 94% Total Compensation US$22m US$18m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. Air Products and Chemicals sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Story continues

A Look at Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 6.3% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.8%.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 1.3% over three years, some Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Air Products and Chemicals that investors should look into moving forward.

Important note: Air Products and Chemicals is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.