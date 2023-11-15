It's Unlikely That Aspen Group's (ASX:APZ) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

Aspen Group's Annual General Meeting to take place on 22nd of November

CEO John Carter's total compensation includes salary of AU$471.0k

The total compensation is 47% higher than the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Aspen Group's EPS grew by 35% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 65%

CEO John Carter has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 22nd of November. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Check out our latest analysis for Aspen Group

Comparing Aspen Group's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Aspen Group has a market capitalization of AU$310m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$995k for the year to June 2023. We note that's an increase of 13% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at AU$471k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the Australian REITs industry with market capitalizations between AU$153m and AU$613m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was AU$676k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Aspen Group pays John Carter north of the industry median. What's more, John Carter holds AU$14m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$471k AU$440k 47% Other AU$524k AU$443k 53% Total Compensation AU$995k AU$883k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 39% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 61% is other remuneration. According to our research, Aspen Group has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Story continues

A Look at Aspen Group's Growth Numbers

Aspen Group's earnings per share (EPS) grew 35% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 42% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Aspen Group Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 65% over three years, Aspen Group has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 5 warning signs for Aspen Group (of which 2 are concerning!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.