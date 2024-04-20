It's Unlikely That Bank of Hawaii Corporation's (NYSE:BOH) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

Bank of Hawaii will host its Annual General Meeting on 26th of April

CEO Peter Ho's total compensation includes salary of US$878.3k

Total compensation is 55% above industry average

Bank of Hawaii's three-year loss to shareholders was 27% while its EPS grew by 2.0% over the past three years

The underwhelming share price performance of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 26th of April. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

Comparing Bank of Hawaii Corporation's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a market capitalization of US$2.3b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$4.6m for the year to December 2023. Notably, that's a decrease of 24% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$878k.

On comparing similar companies from the American Banks industry with market caps ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$3.0m. Hence, we can conclude that Peter Ho is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Peter Ho directly owns US$11m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$878k US$860k 19% Other US$3.7m US$5.2m 81% Total Compensation US$4.6m US$6.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 45% of total compensation represents salary and 55% is other remuneration. In Bank of Hawaii's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Bank of Hawaii Corporation's Growth Numbers

Bank of Hawaii Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 2.0% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 5.6% over the previous year.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Bank of Hawaii Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 27% over three years, some Bank of Hawaii Corporation investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Bank of Hawaii that you should be aware of before investing.

