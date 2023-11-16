It's Unlikely That The CEO Of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF) Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

Australian Dairy Nutritionals' Annual General Meeting to take place on 23rd of November

Total pay for CEO Peter Skene includes AU$382.4k salary

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

Over the past three years, Australian Dairy Nutritionals' EPS grew by 40% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 82%

The underwhelming share price performance of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 23rd of November could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited has a market capitalization of AU$12m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$433k over the year to June 2023. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. In particular, the salary of AU$382.4k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Food industry with market capitalizations under AU$307m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$423k. So it looks like Australian Dairy Nutritionals compensates Peter Skene in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Peter Skene holds AU$129k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$382k AU$384k 88% Other AU$50k AU$55k 12% Total Compensation AU$433k AU$439k 100%

On an industry level, around 72% of total compensation represents salary and 28% is other remuneration. According to our research, Australian Dairy Nutritionals has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited's Growth

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 40% a year over the past three years. Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -82% over three years, Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 6 warning signs for Australian Dairy Nutritionals you should be aware of, and 4 of them are potentially serious.

Switching gears from Australian Dairy Nutritionals, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

