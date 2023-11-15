It's Unlikely That The CEO Of RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

RPM Automotive Group's Annual General Meeting to take place on 22nd of November

Salary of AU$244.6k is part of CEO Clive Finkelstein's total remuneration

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

RPM Automotive Group's three-year loss to shareholders was 60% while its EPS grew by 28% over the past three years

In the past three years, the share price of RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 22nd of November. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

See our latest analysis for RPM Automotive Group

Comparing RPM Automotive Group Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, RPM Automotive Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$18m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$270k over the year to June 2023. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. In particular, the salary of AU$244.6k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Australia Auto Components industry with market capitalizations under AU$306m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$365k. So it looks like RPM Automotive Group compensates Clive Finkelstein in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Clive Finkelstein directly owns AU$531k worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$245k AU$250k 90% Other AU$26k AU$25k 10% Total Compensation AU$270k AU$275k 100%

On an industry level, around 67% of total compensation represents salary and 33% is other remuneration. RPM Automotive Group is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Story continues

RPM Automotive Group Limited's Growth

RPM Automotive Group Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 28% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 51% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has RPM Automotive Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Few RPM Automotive Group Limited shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -60% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 6 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) in RPM Automotive Group we think you should know about.

Important note: RPM Automotive Group is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.