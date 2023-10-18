It's Unlikely That Elanor Investors Group's (ASX:ENN) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

Elanor Investors Group to hold its Annual General Meeting on 24th of October

CEO Glenn Willis' total compensation includes salary of AU$742.1k

Total compensation is 132% above industry average

Elanor Investors Group's total shareholder return over the past three years was 20% while its EPS was down 45% over the past three years

CEO Glenn Willis has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 24th of October. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Elanor Investors Group's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Elanor Investors Group has a market capitalization of AU$195m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$1.6m for the year to June 2023. Notably, that's a decrease of 13% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$742k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Australian Hospitality industry with market capitalizations below AU$314m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$682k. This suggests that Glenn Willis is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Glenn Willis directly owns AU$7.4m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$742k AU$671k 47% Other AU$840k AU$1.1m 53% Total Compensation AU$1.6m AU$1.8m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 57% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 43% is other remuneration. Elanor Investors Group sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Elanor Investors Group's Growth

Over the last three years, Elanor Investors Group has shrunk its earnings per share by 45% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 31% over the last year.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Elanor Investors Group Been A Good Investment?

Elanor Investors Group has generated a total shareholder return of 20% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Some shareholders will be pleased by the relatively good results, however, the results could still be improved. EPS growth is still weak, and until that picks up, shareholders may find it hard to approve a pay rise for the CEO, since they are already paid above the average in their industry.

We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) in Elanor Investors Group we think you should know about.

