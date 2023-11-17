It's Unlikely That Metrofile Holdings Limited's (JSE:MFL) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

Metrofile Holdings' Annual General Meeting to take place on 23rd of November

CEO Pfungwa Serima's total compensation includes salary of R5.71m

The overall pay is 125% above the industry average

Metrofile Holdings' EPS grew by 52% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 30%

Under the guidance of CEO Pfungwa Serima, Metrofile Holdings Limited (JSE:MFL) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 23rd of November, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Pfungwa Serima Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Metrofile Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of R1.2b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth R10m over the year to June 2023. We note that's a decrease of 22% compared to last year. We note that the salary of R5.71m makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the South Africa IT industry with market capitalizations below R3.6b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was R4.4m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Metrofile Holdings Limited pays Pfungwa Serima north of the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary R5.7m R5.7m 57% Other R4.3m R7.1m 43% Total Compensation R10m R13m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 52% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 48% of the pie. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Metrofile Holdings more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Metrofile Holdings Limited's Growth Numbers

Metrofile Holdings Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 52% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 16%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Metrofile Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Metrofile Holdings Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 30% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 4 warning signs for Metrofile Holdings that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

