It's Unlikely That SDI Limited's (ASX:SDI) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

SDI will host its Annual General Meeting on 23rd of November

CEO Samantha Cheetham's total compensation includes salary of AU$494.3k

The total compensation is 30% higher than the average for the industry

SDI's EPS grew by 19% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 17%

Performance at SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) has been reasonably good and CEO Samantha Cheetham has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 23rd of November. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Check out our latest analysis for SDI

How Does Total Compensation For Samantha Cheetham Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that SDI Limited has a market capitalization of AU$99m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$675k for the year to June 2023. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$494.3k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Medical Equipment industry with market capitalizations under AU$307m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$519k. Hence, we can conclude that Samantha Cheetham is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Samantha Cheetham also holds AU$300k worth of SDI stock directly under their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$494k AU$493k 73% Other AU$181k AU$177k 27% Total Compensation AU$675k AU$670k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 62% of total compensation represents salary and 38% is other remuneration. SDI pays out 73% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Story continues

SDI Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, SDI Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 19% per year. Its revenue is up 13% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has SDI Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 17% over three years, SDI Limited shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 3 warning signs for SDI (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: SDI is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.