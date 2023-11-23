It's Unlikely That Shareholders Will Increase Seeing Machines Limited's (LON:SEE) Compensation By Much This Year

Key Insights

Seeing Machines' Annual General Meeting to take place on 29th of November

CEO Paul McGlone's total compensation includes salary of US$336.4k

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Seeing Machines' EPS grew by 39% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 3.0%

Under the guidance of CEO Paul McGlone, Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 29th of November. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

Check out our latest analysis for Seeing Machines

How Does Total Compensation For Paul McGlone Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Seeing Machines Limited has a market capitalization of UK£225m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$505k for the year to June 2023. Notably, that's a decrease of 10% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is US$336.4k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the British Electronic industry with market capitalizations ranging between UK£80m and UK£321m had a median total CEO compensation of US$572k. This suggests that Seeing Machines remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Paul McGlone also holds UK£466k worth of Seeing Machines stock directly under their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$336k US$443k 67% Other US$169k US$119k 33% Total Compensation US$505k US$563k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 76% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 24% is other remuneration. Seeing Machines pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Story continues

A Look at Seeing Machines Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Seeing Machines Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 39% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 48% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Seeing Machines Limited Been A Good Investment?

Seeing Machines Limited has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 3.0%, over three years. It would be nice to see that metric improve in the future. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Seeing Machines that you should be aware of before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.