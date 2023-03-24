U.S. markets closed

An Unlikely Solution Arises to Boomers' Financial Retirement Woes: Taxes

Retire Well Dallas
·3 min read

As Millions Of Baby Boomers Approach Retirement Age, Many Are Financially Ill-prepared For The Transition. However, Tax Advisors Say That With A Little Planning, Most Retirees Can Enjoy A Stress-Free, Lucrative Next Phase Of Life

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / America is facing a Boomer retirement crisis. By the year 2030, all Baby Boomers will be 65 years or older. And, over the course of the next several years, nearly 70 million Boomers will be eligible for retirement.

But with a new phase of life can come a new phase of problems. Financial woes often transform what should be a blissful retirement into penny-pinching turmoil. According to Forbes, nearly 10 million people aged 65 and up are still paying off their mortgage debt, and a Schroders survey shows that 33% of Americans are terrified of no longer having a paycheck.

That's because most retirees don't have adequate help leading up to their transition out of the workforce. In fact, Transamerica Center For Retirement Studies reports that two out of three retirees say their employers didn't help them transition into retirement. And, though most people have savings, many cannot live comfortably on their nest egg and social security.

"Overall, most retirees are ill-prepared for their next phase of life," says tax advisor and business owner Mark Gardner.

Throughout the years, Gardner has found a common theme in his older clients; most people nearing retirement are simply not aware of how the tax laws will affect their retirement savings and did minimal retirement planning. As a result, many of his older clients' former tax planning put them in grave danger of having their assets taxed indefinitely.

But it doesn't have to be that way. "​The key to enjoying a lucrative Baby Boomer retirement is to make plans before you exit the labor force so you can have the kind of retirement you want," Gardner continues.

Retire Well Dallas, Friday, March 24, 2023, Press release picture
Retire Well Dallas, Friday, March 24, 2023, Press release picture

By restructuring your tax approach, preparing your investment portfolios, and utilizing other retirement planning tools, Gardner says you can leverage the tax structure so it won't deplete your retirement savings and leave you struggling in what should be the most relaxed phase of your life.

Therefore, it's imperative that investors who have retirement accounts work on a comprehensive, tax advantage approach prior to their retirement so they can live on a tax-free income stream for the rest of their lives. Once Boomers arm themselves with this knowledge and work with a certified professional on the best retirement planning, they can enjoy their retirement the way it was intended.

ABOUT

Retire Well Dallas is a tax consulting firm that helps those nearing retirement better prepare their portfolios, so the tax structure won't deplete their retirement savings. Helmed by industry veteran Mark Gardner, Retire Well Dallas aims to elevate clients to a "never taxed" status so they can enjoy retirement as planned. Gardner is the co-author of "The Authenticity Code with Jack Canfield", and has been featured on ABC, CBC, NBC, and Fox News. To learn more, visit RetireWellDallas.com. For additional information, visit Retire Well Dallas on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

C​ontact:

Mark Gardner
214-762-2327
MarkGardner@RetireWellDallas.com

Source: Retire Well Dallas



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745824/An-Unlikely-Solution-Arises-to-Boomers-Financial-Retirement-Woes-Taxes

