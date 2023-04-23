Unlock dreamy deals on Cocoon by Sealy mattresses at this Reviewed-approved sale

Get 35% off a Cocoon by Sealy mattress along with free pillows and sheets during this major mattress sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you've been sleeping on the same mattress for the last decade, it's probably time for an upgrade. Luckily, right now, you can pick up a new sleeper without breaking the bank thanks to Cocoon by Sealy's dreamy mattress markdowns. Mattress shopping has never been easier, or more affordable—trust us, your back will thank you for taking advantage of these sweet sleep savings.

Shop the Cocoon by Sealy sale

►Tory Burch sale: Save up to 50% on sandals, swimsuits, dresses and more for summer 2023

For a limited time only, you can save a whopping 35% on a new Cocoon by Sealy mattress and get a pillow and sheet bundle, valued at $179, at no cost. Take advantage of this offer by simply adding the mattress size of your choice and the bundle will automatically be applied to your cart.

Ideal for back sleepers, this mattress was classified as medium firm during testing by our sleep team. We loved the mattress' reasonable price point (and there's even more to love now that it's on sale) and found that it had just the right amount of cushion and comfort. The Chill mattress is normally priced at $1,239 for a queen but during this sale, you can save $440 on the sleeper and ring up at just $799.

What's great about this mattress (aside from the sleep specs) is that it ships in an easy-to-carry box, so you won't have to worry about lugging a full-size mattress into your home. Don't sleep on this sale, order your new Cocoon by Sealy mattress today.

Shop the Cocoon by Sealy sale

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cocoon by Sealy mattress sale: Get 35% off Reviewed-approved mattresses