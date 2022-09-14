NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple iOS 16 is available to download for iPhone users. In its latest event, Apple rolled out a new iOS 16 lock screen that gives users a chance to design how lock screen looks. The customizable lock screen offers us to choose colors and fonts, and even add a row of widgets! However, Some users lose or forget the password to their iPhones after customizing iOS 16 lock screen. To help the users locked outside, Tenorshare 4uKey has developed unlock iPhone solution that provides the user regain access to their iPhones without any hassle.

"After updating to iOS 16, we can customize the lock screen in any way we like! It is exciting and amazing! But if we forgot the password, what to do after editing the lock screen on iPhone? It is an annoying problem for us. Tenorshare 4uKey can help you remove 4-digit/6-digit passcode, Touch ID & Face ID from iPhone. You will be able to get access to your iPhone within a few minutes. What Tenorshare offer is to make sure all iOS users remain free from any trouble after iOS 16 updates," said Tenorshare's CEO, while introducing the product.

How to unlock the iOS 16 lock screen via Tenorshare 4uKey?

How to unlock iOS 16 lock screen after customizing iOS 16 lock screen? Here are the steps you can use to unlock iPhone via Tenorshare 4uKey. First, Download and launch Tenorshare 4uKey software. Connect your iPhone device to your computer. Second, Click"Start" button to unlock iOS screen and download the firmware package. Third, start unlocking your iPhone by clicking on "Start Remove" button. You will get access to your iPhone with just a few taps.

Price and Availability:

Tenorshare 4uKey is available for macOS 12 Monterey now, and Windows 7/8/8.1/10/11. It supports all iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch with latest iOS versions. For Windows users, the price is $35.95 for a 1-month license now.

Click here to see the detailed information:

https://www.tenorshare.com/products/4ukey-unlocker.html

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare is an award-winning, highly-reputed, and widely-used software company known for developing best-in-class software solutions for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms. Some of the leading solutions offered by Tenorshare include data recovery, system repair, password recovery, data transfer, and similar others. Overall, Tenorshare offers the most advanced and feature-rich software solutions that have served millions of users around the globe.

