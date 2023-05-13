Unlock last-minute Mother's Day deals with Amazon Prime

Shop last-minute Mother's Day deals right now when you sign up for Amazon Prime.

It's crunch time: Mother's Day 2023 is tomorrow and today is your last chance to shop must-have gifts for your mama. Whether your mom is a foodie, a crafter or a fitness fanatic, we have you covered with presents she'll love. But, with such little time left before the big day, you'll need to act fast. Luckily if you sign up for Amazon Prime today you can enjoy next-day (or even same-day, depending on your location) delivery on plenty of Mother's Day must-haves.

Take advantage of Mother's Day deals with Amazon Prime

Avoid the dreaded last-minute trip to the grocery store tomorrow morning by shopping smart right now at Amazon. If you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership now you can get select Mother's Day items delivered right on time and unlock immediate access to other shopping perks, like a one-year membership to Grubhub+. Trust us, if you're hosting this Mother's Day 2023, the Grubhub+ membership alone is worth it.

Shopping for last-minute Mother's Day gifts? Here's what to buy

Basically all moms love receiving flowers and, believe it or not, Amazon is a great place to score deals on everything from fresh bouquets to boxed preserved flowers—and fast. You'll even find deals on adorable pop-up flower cards, like this one from Freshcut Paper. The 12-inch life-sized Dear Dahlia 3D card usually rings up at $12.95 but is currently down to just $8.90 thanks to a 31% markdown. When you order it with your Amazon Prime account you may even be eligible for same-day delivery depending on your location.

Help mom relive all her favorite memories with the Nixplay 10.1-inch digital picture frame. The gadget is the best digital frame we've ever tested and it's on sale for 37% off at Amazon bringing the total down from $189.99 to $119.99 (plus it's eligible for next-day Prime shipping, too). With its clean, crisp image display and included stand and remote we think the frame makes for the perfect last-minute Mother's Day gift—brownie points if you load it with mom's favorite photos before she unboxes it!

For all your other last-minute Mother's Day needs head to Amazon and sign up for Amazon Prime today to enjoy speedy shipping and incredible savings.

Even more last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas:

