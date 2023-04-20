Unlock Southeast Asia's Untapped Potential at ORIGIN Conference, a Southeast Asia-Focused Content Track at BEYOND Week 2023

MACAU, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechNode Global is excited to announce the ORIGIN Conference, a Southeast Asia-focused content track at BEYOND Week 2023 designed to explore the tremendous growth opportunities and emerging trends in the region.

ORIGIN Conference is TechNode Global's premier international content track about the latest developments in the Asia tech and startup scene. Emerging from a global pandemic in the backdrop of an exciting era for technology and innovation, ORIGIN Conference will be held in Macao this year, as part of the BEYOND Expo Week activity from May 10 to 12, 2023.

With this year's theme, 'Southeast Asia in Spotlight,' the ORIGIN Conference will feature a diverse lineup of international industry leaders and technology innovators from across the region gathering to share trends, experiences, and leadership lessons.

ORIGIN Conference will kick off with a powerful keynote on "Unlocking the Potential of Southeast Asia: A Rapidly Evolving Region," providing an overview of the SEA market and explaining the reasons behind its increasing global significance.

The ORIGIN Conference will feature an array of compelling panel discussions on the following topics:

Why Southeast Asia is primed for the next decade;

A showcase of hot industries and emerging disruptions in the region;

How AI and next-generation technologies are shaping industries;

The evolving landscape of M&A in Southeast Asia;

Advancements in healthcare technology;

The race to sustainability, discussing policies, regulations, and green investing;

Planning for expansion with market access and opportunities in Southeast Asia.

The ORIGIN Conference is proud to feature an exceptional lineup of speakers from prominent startups, venture capital firms, and organizations such as Aerodyne, iFLYTEK, Avant Meats, beSUCCESS, DealstreetAsia, Enlitho, Fastco, Gobi Partners, Gtriip, ESCO Aster, Jumpstart, Kairous Capital, Malaysia Venture Capital Management (MAVCAP), National Health Innovation Centre Singapore (NHIC), Openspace Ventures, ORA, Pantheon Lab, Recursive, Techsauce, and VietCetera.

Story continues

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the conversation shaping Southeast Asia's tech future. Join industry leaders at the ORIGIN Conference during BEYOND Expo 2023.

Official website: https://technode.global/origin

About BEYOND

Since 2020, BEYOND Expo has held two successful events, growing to be one of the largest and most influential technology expositions in Asia, attracting 800+ exhibitors and 55,000+ attendees worldwide. Running more than 150 industry forums with 500+ business leaders as speakers, BEYOND Expo provides a global platform for insightful technology exchange.

Focusing on three key industries including ConsumerTech, Healthcare, and Sustainability, BEYOND Expo looks forward to connecting with global tech innovation enthusiasts and facilitating in-depth interaction across all fields, including enterprise, product, capital, and industries, to promote the global tech scene in the Asia-Pacific region and across the world.

Official website: https://beyondexpo.com

