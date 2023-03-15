U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.25
    -29.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,897.00
    -264.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,128.00
    -79.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.30
    -23.20 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.83
    +0.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.60
    -9.30 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0679
    -0.0055 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.73
    -1.79 (-6.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8330
    -0.4020 (-0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,723.62
    +324.04 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.44
    +5.42 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.07
    -115.04 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Unlocking Investment Opportunities in China: How Waton Securities International's Broker Cloud Empowers Overseas Investors

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong-based Waton Securities International is strengthening its research capabilities in response to increasing demand from overseas institutions for China asset research reports. According to Kai Zhou, Waton's research institute is building a team with deep research expertise and scientific data analysis, covering various fields such as TMT, consumption, new energy, and real estate. The institute has established a talent development system to enhance the quality of its research.

Unlike many research institutes that advertise and sell research reports, Waton Securities International has channel advantages in providing research reports through its cooperation with international brokers and their trading systems. Therefore, the company is focusing on deepening research in the field and recruiting research talents.

To achieve long-term stable development, Kai Zhou believes that small and medium-sized brokerage research institutes in Hong Kong need to return to the essence and continuously strengthen efforts in databases, talent, and research, rather than simply hiring well-known industry experts at high costs to improve the institute's reputation in the short term.

"The research institute is the lever of our global strategy and a long-term plan that changes with customer needs." Kai Zhou said, "we live in a very fortunate era, where China's financial technology is constantly iterating, and high-end manufacturing is constantly developing, which has given us tremendous opportunities for development."

Kai Zhou also believes that Waton Securities International's development is closely linked to the increasing attractiveness of Chinese assets. By helping more overseas investors enter the Chinese market, the company is essentially betting on China. Kai Zhou sees investing in China as a "must-have" for overseas institutions, not a "backup option," which demonstrates overseas institutions' confidence in China's economic growth prospects and the profitability of Chinese companies.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unlocking-investment-opportunities-in-china-how-waton-securities-internationals-broker-cloud-empowers-overseas-investors-301772693.html

SOURCE Waton

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 more workers amid 'Year of Efficiency' push

    Meta says it will lay off another 10,000 workers by the end of the year.

  • Boeing Wins $37 Billion Saudi Arabia Deal for New Airline

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will buy 78 Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners, as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman revitalizes the country’s flag carrier and oversees the rise of a new international airline that seeks to rival Emirates and Qatar Airways. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • China to Let Power Prices Turn Negative in Solar-Rich Province

    (Bloomberg) -- Power traders in China’s Shandong province can now ask to be paid for taking electricity as the province’s growing rooftop solar capacity threatens to overwhelm the grid. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It We

  • Nokian Tyres says sale of its Russia business could come at lower price

    Nokian Tyres said on Tuesday it had been informed that Russia's Governmental Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment has approved the Finnish group's sale of its Russian operations to PJSC Tatneft. Nokian Tyres last year said it would sell the Russian tyre making business in response to the war in Ukraine. The price approved by the Russian commission corresponds to 286 million euros ($306.85 million), Nokian Tyres said on Tuesday, significantly less than the 400 million euros that the group originally expected when a deal was first announced in October.

  • Boeing lands deals with two Saudi Arabian airlines

    Boeing announced deals with two separate Saudi Arabian airlines on Tuesday with the potential for a sale of 121 airplanes in agreements hailed by the White House.

  • Oil rises on China demand hopes, fading bank crisis fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose almost 1% on Wednesday, after hitting a three-month low in the previous session, as Chinese economic data bolstered hopes for a demand recovery and concern in the wider markets eased of a fresh financial crisis. China's economic activity picked up in the first two months of 2023, figures showed on Wednesday, as consumption and infrastructure investment drove recovery, following the end of strict COVID-19 containment measures. "Oil prices are regaining ground this morning as traders cheer a flurry of positive macro data out of China," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

  • Samsung Electronics to invest $230 billion through 2042 in South Korea chipmaking base

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics expects to invest $230 billion over the next 20 years to develop what the country's government called the world's largest chip-making base, in line with efforts to boost the national chip industry. Samsung's around 300 trillion won project is part of a 550 trillion won private-sector investment plan unveiled by the government on Wednesday. The plans come as other countries introduce steps to bolster domestic chip industries, including the United States which last month released details of its CHIPS Act, offering billions of dollars in subsidies for chipmakers that invest in the country.

  • Why JPMorgan Is a Haven in the Banking Crisis Storm

    “JPMorgan epitomizes our theme of ‘Goliath is Winning’…in these less certain times,” Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo wrote as he upgraded the stock to Buy.

  • Boeing nabs order for 78 787 Dreamliners from two Saudi airlines

    (Reuters) -Two Saudi Arabian airlines announced plans on Tuesday to order a combined 78 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, a big win for Boeing that marks the fifth largest commercial order by value in its history. State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and new national airline Riyadh Air will each buy 39 widebody 787s from the U.S.-based planemaker. The deal contains options for 10 additional Dreamliners for Saudia and 33 for Riyadh Air.

  • Meta to cut another 10,000 jobs and cancel 'low priority projects'

    Meta plans to cut its workforce by another 10,000 people and withdraw around 5,000 open roles that it had yet to fill, company co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday, confirming recent rumors that another round of layoffs was imminent. Zuckerberg also said that the company will cancel "lower priority projects," adding that he "underestimated the indirect costs" associated with these initiatives. The announcement comes just four months after Meta revealed that it was eliminating about 11,000 roles as the social networking giant pushes ahead with what it's calling a "year of efficiency."

  • Crypto Must Do Better to Be Banked, Say Industry Executives

    The downfall of Silvergate, Signature and Silicon Valley banks have wounded digital assets. But crypto might one day work with big banks if the industry can mature, WAX CEO William Quigley and Maicon CEO Alex Liu suggested.

  • US to Unveil Chips-Spending Guardrails for Countries of Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- The Commerce Department will this month release rules to limit companies’ activity in China should they receive some of the $52 billion that the US is providing to boost its semiconductor industry. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBofA Gets More Than $

  • Adobe’s Cloud Faces Crosswinds

    Generative AI could open new business avenues, but an economic slump and the fate of the Figma deal create near-term questions.

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Gets Technical Rating Upgrade

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co is expected to sell nearly 80 787 Dreamliner airplanes to two Saudi Arabian airlines, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday. An announcement of the plan reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal is expected as soon as Tuesday, and the list prices for 78 planes would total nearly $37 billion. State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and new national airline Riyadh Air will both be acquiring Boeing 787s, the source said.

  • SVB Fallout Spreads Through Energy Markets

    Both WTI and Brent crude benchmarks fell on the new of the SVB bank collapse, but Asian oil markets proved to be remarkably resilient at the beginning of the week

  • Volkswagen Plans Almost $200 Billion in Investment Focusing on EVs, New Tech

    The company said it would target two-thirds of the investment on the development of electric vehicles and new digital technology, with a particular focus on expansion in China and the U.S.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Trigger Desperate Fight For Survival In China's EV Market

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Musk, China's BYD deny report on Tesla ending battery supply cooperation

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD Co Ltd on Tuesday denied a media report that said the U.S. company was ending cooperation with BYD on battery supplies. The Korean Economic Daily on Sunday cited industry sources as saying Tesla had not asked BYD for an additional supply of batteries for certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles after their supply deal expired earlier this year.