U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,027.06
    +9.29 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,718.52
    +1.43 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,441.86
    +48.05 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.54
    +13.82 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.95
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.60
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5070
    -0.0440 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2318
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8500
    -0.5080 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,160.33
    -98.72 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.85
    +6.06 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,749.64
    -35.23 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

Unlocking the Power of Hyper-Personalization in Consumer Goods

·2 min read

New PreScouter report highlights 7 enabling technologies for the mass manufacturing of personalized goods

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreScouter, a Chicago-based research intelligence firm, has released a new Intelligence Brief that delves into the future of consumer goods and the impact of hyper-personalization and mass customization on the industry. PreScouter hopes this report provides valuable insights for companies seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for personalized products and services.

PreScouter Logo (PRNewsfoto/PreScouter, Inc)
PreScouter Logo (PRNewsfoto/PreScouter, Inc)

"The promise of unique products that improve our lives has led to an increase in consumer willingness to share personal information, making this an exciting time to consider hyper-personalization," notes James Burns, PreScouter Project Architect and co-author.

The Intelligence Brief delves into seven enabling technologies and strategies that businesses can use to create highly personalized and customized products, including:

  1. 3D scanning

  2. Artificial intelligence and machine learning

  3. Additive layer manufacturing

  4. Collaborative robotics

  5. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

  6. Wearable technology

  7. Genomics

"The first wave of customized consumer experiences was enabled by AI-driven personalized ads and shopping experiences where companies offered specific product options and consumer experiences based on their knowledge of consumer needs," explains Daniel Morales, Technical Director of PreScouter's Consumer Goods practice. "The next phase will be the development of personalized products and foods unique to the consumer," adds Morales.

The PreScouter report affirms that personalization will be the key differentiating factor among consumer goods brands moving forward - and states that hyper-personalization is already disrupting multiple industries. Companies now have a golden opportunity to develop innovative ways to deliver hyper-personalized goods to increase sales and utilize voluntarily-provided customer data.

The report also touches on five key challenges companies face when deciding if and how to adopt a more hyper-personalized approach and the risks to consider. The analysis concludes with a brief guide on how companies can implement these strategies, emphasizing the importance of due diligence and asking the right questions.

Download the report here: https://www.prescouter.com/inquiry/the-future-of-consumer-goods-harnessing-hyper-personalization-and-mass-customization/

About PreScouter, Inc

PreScouter provides research support services to help business leaders make better R&D, product development, and corporate development decisions. PreScouter's custom-selected teams of experts connect business leaders with new markets, commercializable technologies, industry-impacting startups, and other actionable data. PreScouter's growing list of 500+ clients includes Pepsi, Nokia, Netflix, P&G, NASA and Adidas. For more info, please visit www.prescouter.com.

Media Contact:

Mariam Jomha

mjomha@prescouter.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unlocking-the-power-of-hyper-personalization-in-consumer-goods-301734532.html

SOURCE PreScouter, Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Comcast and Charter Have to Address This ... and Soon

    Cable television's cord-cutting headwinds have been blowing for some time now. The former lost high-speed internet customers during the final quarter of 2022, and while the latter added broadband subscribers, that growth is entirely attributable to bundling broadband with the company's budding mobile phone service. Without that help, Charter's broadband business would have likely continued running into the same wall it hit in the middle of last year.

  • Barclays to open 70 sites across the UK this year

    Barclays to open 70 new local sites for in-person support after branch closures.

  • Down 74%, This Growth Stock Is a Smart Buy That Could Make You a Fortune

    The market has drastically reassessed its stance on growth stocks over the last couple of years. While soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and the looming specter of economic downturn have generally crushed share prices for companies that had heavily forward-looking valuations, there have been some great stocks caught up in this broader trend that will likely bounce back to deliver incredible returns for patient investors. In an age when internet-based communications, platforms, and services have never been more central to business and everyday life, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is arguably one of the most important companies, and its technologies will only become increasingly essential going forward.

  • Chinese Search Giant Baidu to Launch ChatGPT-Style Bot

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. is planning to roll out an artificial intelligence chatbot service similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, according to a person familiar with the matter, potentially China’s most prominent entry in a race touched off by the tech phenomenon.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpIMF Eyes ‘Turnin

  • Cryptocurrency Prices And News: Bitcoin Slides Off Five-Month Highs After Approaching $24,000

    Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin, Ethereum fell early Monday after approaching multi-month highs overnight Sunday; Cryptocurrency prices dip.

  • Bitcoin Community Erupts In Existential Debate Over NFT Project Ordinals

    Some are calling the new protocol, which stores NFTs on Bitcoin, as an attack on the blockchain's original mission to conduct financial transactions, while others say the new use case should be embraced alongside other demands for block space.

  • Exclusive-EU industry chief Breton to hold video call with Twitter's Musk - EU official

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union industry chief Thierry Breton will hold a video call with Twitter owner Elon Musk on Tuesday to discuss two key EU tech initiatives, a European Commission official said, ramping up pressure on the company amid concerns it may fall short on compliance efforts. The two held a video call two months ago during which Breton warned Musk of "huge work ahead" for Twitter to apply transparent use policies, significantly reinforce content moderation and protect freedom of speech. Such obligations are set out in the EU's Digital Services Act, which entered into force in November last year targeting online platforms which could face fines up to 6% of their global turnover for breaches.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in Any Bear Market

    These three crypto names are smaller and less mainstream than Ethereum or Bitcoin, but they look like long-term winners with robust business prospects.

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: Axon Stock Flirts With New Breakout On Taser 10 Launch

    Stock Of The Day: Axon flirted with a breakout Monday, but is already in range from another buy point after unveiling a "giant leap" for its Taser weapon for law enforcement.

  • Ten million customer accounts at risk as JD Sports falls victim to cyber attack

    JD Sports became the latest large business to admit it has fallen victim to a cyber attack that leaves 10 million customers potentially at risk. The self-styled King of Trainers says it does not think account passwords were accessed and that it does not hold full payment card data. The affected brands are JD, Size?, Millets, Blacks, Scotts and MilletSport.

  • MyBundle Crosses Milestone, Now Partnered With 150 Broadband Providers Serving Nearly 10 Million Households

    MyBundle, the premier online platform connecting consumers, streaming services, and broadband providers with tools to simplify streaming television, announced today that the company’s total number ...

  • How To Invest Wisely By Avoiding Stocks With This Red Flag

    If you want to learn how to invest in winning stocks, you must learn to recognize key technical elements in a stock's chart. First and foremost, investors need to identify proper bases, which give a clear price at which to buy shares. Investors also must learn to identify a stock's base count.

  • Should iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for IWP

  • Stocks Poised for Muted Open

    The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell will offer remarks.

  • Salesforce stock is on pace for its best month since 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks it can still go higher.

    Investors have sent shares of Salesforce Inc. on what could be their best monthly run since August of 2020, albeit due to moves to cut costs.

  • Carvana Stock Soars

    The stock of beleaugured car seller Carvana surged on Monday by as much as 33%. Some traders speculated that the rise was from a short squeeze. "Carvana is on an epic short squeeze today," Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA, a former small cap money manger, tweeted.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more namesake stores plus entire Harmon Face Values chain

    The company added a restructuring and turnarounds specialist to its board last week as it considers bankruptcy.

  • Taiwan Stocks Enter Bull Market as Chip Shares Extend Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s benchmark stock gauge entered a bull market as trading resumed after the Lunar New Year holidays, with a broad rebound in chip shares boosting foreign buying in the market. The Taiwan dollar also strengthened.Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Ou

  • Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Strength Seen in Carvana (CVNA): Can Its 28.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Carvana (CVNA) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.